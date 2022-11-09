ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Journal Inquirer

Democrats retain large majorities in General Assembly

Democrats retained large majorities Tuesday in the Connecticut General Assembly, blunting a Republican campaign centered on high inflation with one of the largest tax cuts in state history and four years of fiscal stability. Democrats maintained their 97-54 margin in the House and — at a minimum — had kept...
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?

As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
fox61.com

Connecticut voters approve step toward early voting

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system. Connecticut is one of only six states in the U.S. without any form of early voting. Currently, the constitution...
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
fox61.com

Connecticut Election 2022: State Treasurer race

CONNECTICUT, USA — After over three years of serving as Connecticut's current State Treasurer, Shawn T. Wooden will not be seeking reelection. The decision was announced this past spring. With that said, there is an empty seat to fill to handle the state's finances in the governor's administration. Erick...
ctexaminer.com

Connecticut Results No Surprise, Say Political Scientists

Re-electing four of Connecticut’s five Democratic incumbents to the House of Representatives – and Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s resounding victory over Republican challenger Leora Levy – were predictable outcomes, according to political scientists who spoke with CT Examiner, in a midterm election that took some unexpected twists and turns nationally.
Eyewitness News

Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day. Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3. Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford. Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there...
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
fox61.com

Connecticut Election 2022: Rep. Sean Scanlon wins comptroller race

HARTFORD, Conn. — Democratic state Rep. Sean Scanlon will now fill the seat of Connecticut's comptroller. The state comptroller handles the public accounting and financial services for the state. This includes administering benefits for employees and retirees. They develop accounting policy and oversight, as well as prepare financial reports at the state, federal, or local levels.
fox61.com

Voting across Connecticut

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., greets voter Zofia Potrawiak outside Pulaski Middle School in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hayes is running for re-election in Connecticut's fifth congressional district against Republican House candidate George Logan. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
News 12

CONNECTICUT VOTE 2022: Complete results and coverage

News 12 Connecticut brings you results, analysis and live updates from today's crucial midterm elections. From the local races that impact your community to the national balance of power in the House and Senate, News 12 has everything you need to know. Click or tap the links below for detailed election information.
