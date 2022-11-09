Read full article on original website
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
Across Alaska, eyes are on a close US Senate race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a contest that’s drawn eyes from across Alaska and the United States, the race for one of Alaska’s two U.S. Senate seats has only tightened since the first round of results was released Tuesday evening. While the top two candidates watch and wait...
State Opens Public Comment On Timber Sales
A five-year schedule for timber sales through the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry & Fire Protection, which will include the Kenai/Kodiak area, is up for public comment through December 6th. The public is invited to comment on any aspect of the Five-Year Schedule of Timber Sales....
USDA grant to allow Alaska Tribes Extension Program to expand
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service a $730,585 grant for its Alaska Tribes Extension Program as part of a $71 million investment to help underserved communities. UAF associate professor Heidi Rader said the Alaska Tribes Extension Program...
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882
Approving a constitutional convention would break new ground, some fear it would break Alaska. The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also been the center of controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only comes on the ballot once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time and speculate on what will happen if it passes.
Alaskans say no to constitutional convention
Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
With most precincts reporting, Ruffridge and Bjorkman lead in central peninsula races
With over 96 percent of all precincts reporting statewide, Republican candidates Justin Ruffridge, of Soldotna, and Jesse Bjorkman, of Nikiski, are leading by a few hundred votes in their State House District 7 and State Senate District D races, respectively, while Republican incumbents are leading in races on the southern Kenai Peninsula.
In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? At a convention, the state constitution may be amended or revised, subject to approval by the voters. Alaska hasn’t held a constitutional convention since the mid-1950s, when the state constitution was first written. The authors said […] The post In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
What to know about Election Day in Alaska
Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s Alaska’s first general election under the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Already, thousands of Alaskans have cast their ballots. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. Here’s what to know about this year’s election. What am I...
Low voter turnout on Election Day translates into big turnover at state Legislature
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The low voter turnout in this year’s general election resulted in high turnover in the state Legislature. The biggest change is in the state House, which will have 16 new faces out of its 51 seats ― the highest number of newcomers in two decades. The 25-member state Senate could see up to five new faces.
What’s at stake?
Acting commissioner named for Department of Revenue
Unusually warm November weather spreads across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures continue to ramp up across the state as warmer air continues to settle into Alaska. From the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska, temperatures are well above average. An active weather pattern across the gulf coast region is keeping many areas across Southcentral Alaska with light snow and areas of wintry mix. With little to no change in the weather in the coming days, we’ll hold onto daily warmth and a passing chance for some areas of wintry mix into the weekend.
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. How first-time legislative candidates have approached their campaigns. Also, an Anchorage...
Alaska votes: Midterm election results from NPR
The first Alaska election results are expected to be released around 9 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but most races are not expected to be resolved on Election Night. The race will not be finalized until ranked choice votes are tabulated on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Alaska Votes: U.S. House candidates make last minute push for office
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Will Mary Peltola make history — again?. She was the first Alaska Native to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and also the first woman to represent the state in Congress. Additionally, she is the first Democrat in the job in almost 50 years.
