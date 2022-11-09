Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
philomathnews.com
Two local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor
Two local veterans in their 90s were recipients of Quilts of Valor during the Community Veterans Day Celebration Wednesday evening at Philomath Scout Lodge. U.S. Navy veteran Dalmon “Ed” Calcote, 99, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Bagley, 92, were both honored during a special presentation. Calcote served...
Lebanon-Express
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
philomathnews.com
If current numbers hold up, City Council election would trigger recount
Although the Philomath City Council voting numbers could again be updated in the coming days, if the current election results remain intact, it would automatically trigger a recount. James V. Morales, director/county clerk of the Benton County Records and Elections Department, provided an explanation. Local candidates trying to win the...
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
philomathnews.com
County and its partners prioritize housing solutions
Benton County enters into collaboration to develop a coordinated entry system that connects community members to housing and services, officials announced on Tuesday. Benton County, the city of Corvallis, Community Services Consortium and key health and social service providers are partnering with the Community ROCKit (Resource Organizer for Communities Kit) program.
philomathnews.com
Jones re-elected as mayor while City Council race very close for last 2 seats
Philomath Mayor Chas Jones will remain in place for another two years, the City Council saw a very close vote for the fifth and sixth seats and the school district’s local option levy renewal passed by an overwhelming margin. Those were among the takeaways of unofficial results released at...
Republican newcomer Tracy Cramer appears to win House seat stretching from Woodburn to Salem
Republican Tracy Cramer, who has never held public office, appears to have defeated Woodburn school board member Anthony Medina, the Democratic nominee, to win House District 22 covering Woodburn, Northeast Salem and other parts of Marion County. In partial returns tallied as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Cramer was leading Medina...
beachconnection.net
Views to a Thrill: One Oregon Coast Spot Soars to New Angles, Dizzy Heights
(Yachats, Oregon) – Just a wee bit north of the Lane County line and a tad south of the cozy central Oregon coast burgh of Yachats, the idea of getting high takes on dramatic new dimensions. A singular mountain of sorts soars upwards and yields a wild new take on familiar surroundings, bursting at the seams with layers of surprises, one after another. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
philomathnews.com
Shop With a Cop program collecting donations
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office along with the Corvallis Police Department and Oregon State University Public Safety will be participating in the 28th annual Shop With a Cop event. The event brings together law enforcement and social workers to create an opportunity for children to have a positive interaction...
philomathnews.com
CWD inspection station to be set up in Blodgett on Saturday
The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will have a deer and elk inspection station set up in Blodgett on Saturday to provide inspections related to chronic wasting disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease infecting deer and elk across North America, the agency reported. No cases have been detected in Oregon — as of December 2021 — but there was a discovery a year ago in Idaho within 30 miles of the border. As such, ODFW is asking hunters and wildlife managers to be on the lookout.
Lincoln City Homepage
Lincoln County Election Results
Approximately 90 percent of the votes for Lincoln County have been processed, with 57.17 percent voter turnout. Here are the 2022 Lincoln County General Election results:. United States Representative in Congress, 4th District. Alek Skarlatos – Republican. Mike Beilstein – Pacific Green. Levi Leatherberry – Independent. Val...
Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks Combine
SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon. Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Dax picks up gig delivering coffee in Adair
A new coffee shop in Adair Village announced a partnership with Daxbot to deliver java to customers in that community. The first cup is scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday, Good Grounds Coffee owner Susan Arredondo said. “I chose to get a Daxbot as another option for the neighborhood to...
philomathnews.com
Stretch of SW Country Club Drive to be closed for paving Nov. 14-15
Benton County Public Works announced this week that Southwest Country Club Drive will be closed on Nov. 14-15 to traffic between Southwest Barley Hill Drive and 53rd Street in west Corvallis. The closure, which could impact Philomath drivers, will be in effect from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each of those two...
yachatsnews.com
Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
Officials ask for help solving ‘suspicious’ blaze near Salem Safeway
Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
kezi.com
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
