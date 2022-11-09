Read full article on original website
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
NEWS: Disney Hiring FREEZE Details Released
The Walt Disney Company’s last quarter wasn’t as profitable as some investors expected, and stock value for Disney dropped dramatically during their quarterly earnings call. But what effect does that have on the company itself?. With major losses in streaming, Disney is looking at cost-cutting options to keep...
Disney CEO Says Disney World Annual Pass Program Could Provide “Flexibility”
If you want to know how The Walt Disney Company is doing as a whole, it’s a good idea to pay attention to its quarterly earnings reports. Four times a year, Disney executives speak to investors and shareholders about the company’s financial achievements and goals, and we often hear updates about what’s coming to the parks and streaming services as well.
OpEd: How Much Longer Can Disney Afford to Keep Bob Chapek?
On November 8, The Walt Disney Company held its Fourth Quarter Earnings Call and things weren’t great. Yes, Disney reported a whopping $28 billion in profit, but multiple areas of the company underperformed. Disney+ added 12 million subscribers, but Disney’s “revenue per user” for Disney+ came in under what analysts were predicting. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products also brought in less than what analysts were predicting. In the hours after the call, Disney stock dropped more than 13%.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
Disney is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Disney is an iconic company with incredible media assets, but the industrywide fight in the streaming is getting ugly.
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
New Report States Impact of Hurricane Ian Cost Disney Millions
The Walt Disney Company’s Q4 Earnings Call for the 2022 fiscal year took place this afternoon, and one segment of the meeting confronted the particular setbacks attributed to natural disasters like the recent Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. While Disney reported a total $28.7 billion dollar revenue for...
Universal Studios Closing Several Popular Rides Forever
Popular theme parks, such as those operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal, have a history of closing rides and attractions for refurbishments, re-theming or a complete demolishing to be replaced by a new attraction. For example, Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.,...
Disney Afternoon Live! and Other Times the Disney Afternoon Showed Up At The Theme Parks
“Step right up and come on in, here’s where the fun begins! There’s so much to do, getting ready just for you. Everybody’s busy bringing you a Disney Afternoon!”. If you’re of a certain age, those words take you back to your childhood, excitedly setting down in front of your television set for the best cartoons around – Adventures of the Gummi Bears, DuckTales, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop, Gargoyles, and the many other shows that made up the created-for-syndication, two hour block of animated television shows.
Disney Plans Hiring Freeze After Revenue Loss
Walt Disney World's Magic KingdomFlorida Daily. Less than one week after Disney stock fell below $100 per share, the entertainment empire announced that it will be suspending hiring. Fiscal fourth quarter earnings came in under projections Disney announced last week, along with news that their theme parks didn't earn up to expected revenue, and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ lost a combined $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter (vs. a loss of 1.1 billion in the third quarter). Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said she expects peak Disney+ losses by this year.
“A More Magical Disney Universe”: Check Out the New Tech Disney Is Working On!
Disney frequently uses cutting-edge technology for its films and theme parks in order to bring stories to life for fans. But how does Disney find all of this fancy new tech?. You’ve probably already heard of Disney’s Imagineers, who create much of the magic that you’ll see in the theme parks. But did you know that Disney also works with other companies to find the next big invention that could impact the entertainment industry? Now, Disney has announced more companies that it’s going to partner with, and these companies can give you an insight as to what Disney is focusing on right now.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
The best time to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask one of the bloggers or theme park experts at UndercoverTourist.com, they’ll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that’s not always feasible. And despite some complaints over crowds...
