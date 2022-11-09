ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

sflcn.com

Caribbean-American Veterans to be Honored at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

MIRAMAR – The Courage & Grace Foundation Inc., will honor two Caribbean-American Veterans at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival with the Veteran Trailblazer of Caribbean Heritage Award on Sunday, November 13, at Miramar Regional Park. The Founders of Courage & Grace Foundation, Inc., Kenneth & Maxine Reyes...
MIRAMAR, FL
tamaractalk.com

Swastikas Found at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac

Antisemitic graffiti was discovered at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac on Monday, according to Mayor Michelle Gomez. Several swastikas were drawn at the city property, which is under construction, Gomez wrote on her Facebook page. “As Mayor of Tamarac and a member of the Jewish faith, I am appalled and...
TAMARAC, FL
wlrn.org

After their Miami midterm mess, could Democrats give up on South Florida Latinos?

COMMENTARY Unlike the GOP, Democrats have rarely ever got — or tried to get — what distinguishes Miami Latinos from others in the U.S. Is it too late now?. Like most Democrats in Miami-Dade County, former Congresswoman Donna Shalala looked bewildered as her party's candidate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, lost in a landslide Tuesday night to incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fort Lauderdale’s ex-auditor wins seat on body that fired him

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s former longtime city auditor, controversially fired earlier this year, has won a seat on the city commission. Commissioners voted to fire John Herbst in February after conducting a probe into former police Chief Larry Scirotto’s work hours, on and off duty, relating to his second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball referee.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’

Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

‘Anti-Jewish’ Hate: Swastikas Spray-Painted at Tamarac Park May Be Gang Related

The vandal who spray-painted swastikas at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac Monday caused $10,400 in damages, targeting a city property that lacks a single security camera to deter such crimes, law enforcement records show. One or more criminals used graffiti to cover the park’s dock, picnic tables, and a trash...
floridapolitics.com

Chip LaMarca wins a third term in rematch of 2020

LaMarca is the only Republican representing a House District entirely contained within blue Broward County. Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca crushed his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, in a redux of their 2020 matchup — overcoming new headwinds in his bid for a third term representing coastal Broward County. This...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
CORAL GABLES, FL

