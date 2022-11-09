Read full article on original website
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Caribbean-American Veterans to be Honored at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
MIRAMAR – The Courage & Grace Foundation Inc., will honor two Caribbean-American Veterans at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival with the Veteran Trailblazer of Caribbean Heritage Award on Sunday, November 13, at Miramar Regional Park. The Founders of Courage & Grace Foundation, Inc., Kenneth & Maxine Reyes...
Swastikas Found at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac
Antisemitic graffiti was discovered at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac on Monday, according to Mayor Michelle Gomez. Several swastikas were drawn at the city property, which is under construction, Gomez wrote on her Facebook page. “As Mayor of Tamarac and a member of the Jewish faith, I am appalled and...
After their Miami midterm mess, could Democrats give up on South Florida Latinos?
COMMENTARY Unlike the GOP, Democrats have rarely ever got — or tried to get — what distinguishes Miami Latinos from others in the U.S. Is it too late now?. Like most Democrats in Miami-Dade County, former Congresswoman Donna Shalala looked bewildered as her party's candidate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, lost in a landslide Tuesday night to incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
Fort Lauderdale’s ex-auditor wins seat on body that fired him
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s former longtime city auditor, controversially fired earlier this year, has won a seat on the city commission. Commissioners voted to fire John Herbst in February after conducting a probe into former police Chief Larry Scirotto’s work hours, on and off duty, relating to his second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball referee.
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
Jared Moskowitz Holds South Florida Congressional Seats for the Democrats
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, who served as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, defeated Republican Joe Budd to keep a South Florida seat for the Democrats. The seat had been held by longtime U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., who resigned at the start...
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
County Mayor Robert Weinroth defeated by newcomer Marci Woodward
Palm Beach County residents entered Election Day knowing they'd welcome at least one new commissioner. It turns out they're getting two.
Justice Department, Florida officials send dueling election observers to South Florida
The Secretary of State office says the Justice Department has no right to go inside polling locations. The U.S. Department of Justice wants federal observers inside South Florida polling places. But Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd’s Office said that would violate the law and disrupt elections. As a...
Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’
Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
‘Anti-Jewish’ Hate: Swastikas Spray-Painted at Tamarac Park May Be Gang Related
The vandal who spray-painted swastikas at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac Monday caused $10,400 in damages, targeting a city property that lacks a single security camera to deter such crimes, law enforcement records show. One or more criminals used graffiti to cover the park’s dock, picnic tables, and a trash...
Following commission vote, Miami-Dade mayor last resort to veto expansion of Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is now down to wire for those looking to uphold Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary and protect land environmentalists say is needed for Everglades restoration and saving Biscayne Bay. “That’s the problem with this project. It is in the wrong place at the wrong...
Man accused of stealing boat to return to Cuba arrested, Florida deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. — A Florida resident is accused of stealing a commercial fishing boat from a resident in the Florida Keys and steering it to his former home in Cuba, authorities said. Cristian Torres Perez, 30, of Miami, was charged with grand theft and burglary, according to a news...
Katherine Waldron holds off Republican, Hillary Cassel cruises to win in open South Florida House races
Democrats were expected to win in House Districts 93 and 101. A race to represent Palm Beach County House District 93 was more competitive than expected, but a race to represent Broward County’s house District 101 went truer to form with the Democrat winning comfortably. Here’s a roundup of...
In Miami, Cuban American progressives promote civic engagement ahead of midterms
After canvassing recently during a voting registration drive ahead of the voter registration deadline for this year’s midterm elections, volunteers gathered at the Museum of Graffiti in Miami for a game of dominoes — the national pastime played by most Cubans. The game was hosted by a group...
Chip LaMarca wins a third term in rematch of 2020
LaMarca is the only Republican representing a House District entirely contained within blue Broward County. Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca crushed his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, in a redux of their 2020 matchup — overcoming new headwinds in his bid for a third term representing coastal Broward County. This...
Officials dispute account, say transgender influencer Nikita Dragun was never in men’s jail
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department are disputing allegations that beauty influencer Nikita Dragun, a transgender woman arrested in Miami Beach earlier this week, was placed in a men’s unit in jail. Dragun, 26, who has millions of followers on YouTube and...
Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action
This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
