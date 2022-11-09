ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

2 people shot in Henderson

Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding recalls 42 years in law enforcement

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says his 42 years in law enforcement were marked by the community that supported him. “We have a law enforcement agency that gets along very well with the members of our community,” Sheriff Wedding said. “I couldn’t be happier to serve Vanderburgh County for that reason.”
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana State Police: Man killed in Perry County police shooting

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after firing shots toward officers following a pursuit in southern Indiana early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said. Around 12:45 a.m., a Cannelton police officer attempted to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Car pulled from Saline River near Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews pulled a car from the Saline River Thursday. That’s a river that feeds into the Ohio River, very close to Union County. The Uniontown Water Rescue Squad and the Shawneetown Fire Department shared photos. The show crews dressed in scuba gear to get...
UNION COUNTY, KY
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA

At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
14news.com

City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents

Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Owensboro teacher wins “Oscar of Teaching”. Updated: 10 hours ago. Owensboro teacher wins “Oscar of Teaching”. Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Half marathon happening Saturday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some road closures go into effect in Owensboro early Saturday morning for the Wendell Foster Half Marathon. Officials say only two roads will be fully closed. They are JR Miller Boulevard, from 20th Street to Salem Drive, and Veterans Boulevard. They will be closed from 7...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. new forensic building aids law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new forensic building in Vanderburgh County is set to help law enforcement in vehicle investigations. Before the building existed, Vanderburgh County agencies were renting space from local businesses to take apart vehicles. Police say it was impractical and time restrictive since they could only do...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Indiana State Police Investigating Tell City Shooting

Tell City- Indiana State Police have identified the suspect in the Tell City shooting. Early Friday morning officers were involved in a shooting at the Tell City Police Department. According to a police report, Cannelton Police officers attempted to pull over a 1998 GMC Pickup. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, refused to stop and drove into the Walmart parking lot of Tell City before going back into Cannelton.
TELL CITY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is referred to as a Median U-Turn. […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
14news.com

Madisonville American Legion Parade is back

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 59th Annual Veterans Parade is happening Sunday in Madisonville. The Veterans Parade will feature marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Main Street and will honor Purple Heart recipients.
MADISONVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy