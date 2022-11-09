Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
14news.com
2 people shot in Henderson
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding recalls 42 years in law enforcement
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says his 42 years in law enforcement were marked by the community that supported him. “We have a law enforcement agency that gets along very well with the members of our community,” Sheriff Wedding said. “I couldn’t be happier to serve Vanderburgh County for that reason.”
14news.com
Crews called to crash involving semi at 41 and Baseline
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Vanderburgh County. Dispatchers say a semi and a truck crashed at Baseline and Highway 41. It happened just around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re working to find out how seriously people were hurt.
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
14news.com
VCSO: Man taken to hospital after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are...
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
Indiana State Police: Man killed in Perry County police shooting
PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after firing shots toward officers following a pursuit in southern Indiana early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said. Around 12:45 a.m., a Cannelton police officer attempted to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on...
14news.com
Car pulled from Saline River near Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews pulled a car from the Saline River Thursday. That’s a river that feeds into the Ohio River, very close to Union County. The Uniontown Water Rescue Squad and the Shawneetown Fire Department shared photos. The show crews dressed in scuba gear to get...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA
At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
14news.com
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents
14news.com
Half marathon happening Saturday in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some road closures go into effect in Owensboro early Saturday morning for the Wendell Foster Half Marathon. Officials say only two roads will be fully closed. They are JR Miller Boulevard, from 20th Street to Salem Drive, and Veterans Boulevard. They will be closed from 7...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. new forensic building aids law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new forensic building in Vanderburgh County is set to help law enforcement in vehicle investigations. Before the building existed, Vanderburgh County agencies were renting space from local businesses to take apart vehicles. Police say it was impractical and time restrictive since they could only do...
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Investigating Tell City Shooting
Tell City- Indiana State Police have identified the suspect in the Tell City shooting. Early Friday morning officers were involved in a shooting at the Tell City Police Department. According to a police report, Cannelton Police officers attempted to pull over a 1998 GMC Pickup. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, refused to stop and drove into the Walmart parking lot of Tell City before going back into Cannelton.
INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is referred to as a Median U-Turn. […]
New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
14news.com
Madisonville American Legion Parade is back
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 59th Annual Veterans Parade is happening Sunday in Madisonville. The Veterans Parade will feature marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Main Street and will honor Purple Heart recipients.
