BLOG: Results in for Ohio Supreme Court seats

On the ballot this time around are candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio Governor, and more issues that could affect the Miami Valley and the state of Ohio .

11:54 p.m. – Nov 8

The Ohio Supreme Court race results are complete. According to the Associated Press, Republicans Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine both won their races for Ohio Supreme Court Justice and Republican Sharon Kennedy was named Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Mike Carey was named representative for the 15th district of Ohio.

Ohio Issue 1 concerning bail and Issue 2 concerning voting requirements both passed.

The Beavercreek roads levy passed but the levy for the City of Beavercreek Police failed.

11:44 p.m. – Nov 8

Kieth Farber wins the position of Ohio State Auditor, Robert Sprague is named Ohio Treasurer and Frank Larose is named Ohio Secretary of State

11:38 p.m. – Nov. 8

David Yost was named Ohio Attorney General according to the Associated Press

11:22 p.m. – Nov. 8

J.D. Vance was announced as the winner of the Ohio Senate seat. Both candidates spoke following the announcement.

11:00 p.m. – Nov. 8

The Kettering City School District Levy passed. Kettering Superintendent McCarty-Stewart released the following statement thanking the community:

We are very grateful to our Kettering community, especially in these challenging economic times, for their continued support of high-quality schools. We understand the passage of this levy is a sacrifice for our community members and families. As an organization, we are prepared to reciprocate that sacrifice, we’ll take this expression of support to heart and we will re-double our efforts for financial stewardship to make this levy last as long as possible. Kettering Superintendent McCarty-Stewart

A levy passed in Miamisburg for district substitutes and the Miami Valley Fire District Levy also passed.

10:37 p.m. – Nov. 8

Mike Turner was named as representative of the tenth district of Ohio in the U.S. House.

He issued the following statement:

“Thank you to the residents of the Miami Valley who once again entrusted me to represent their interests in Congress. I will continue to advocate for local jobs and small businesses in the community and bolster the capabilities of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as I promote Ohio values in the United States House.” Mike Turner, OH-10

9:35 p.m. – Nov. 8

Nan Whaley spoke after AP called the gubernatorial race for DeWine

9:12 p.m. – Nov. 8

The Associated Press named Republican Bob Latta as the winner of the U.S. House Fifth District race.

It is my greatest honor to be re-elected to represent all Northern Ohioans who call the Fifth Congressional District home, and I’d like to thank those who supported my campaign. Democrat leadership has made it more expensive to feed our families, fill up our tanks, and heat our homes. Liberal policies leave Americans worried about our country’s security at home and abroad. There is a lot of work that must be done to get our country back on track. But tonight, there is greater hope for a brighter tomorrow. Ohioans showed up to the polls, and they voted for candidates who are working to lower costs, secure our open borders, make our communities safer, and get drugs off the streets. I am energized by your support and will fight for accountability, oversight, and responsible governing in Washington. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green

9:10 p.m. – Nov. 8

The Associated Press called Republican Jim Jordan the winner of the U.S. House Fourth District race.

9:05 p.m. – Nov. 8

Mike DeWine won a second term as Ohio’s governor, according to the Associated Press. Aside from being one of the state’s most familiar politicians, the Associated Press said DeWine also appeared in daily statewide broadcasts for months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will continue to push forward and to lead and to talk about the things that we have to do,” DeWine said.

7:30 p.m. – Nov. 8

