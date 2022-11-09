Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Democrats to keep control of Senate after Nevada race
The director and cast talk about the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 smash hit, Black Panther. Teacher charged after allegedly assaulting 5-year-old student. The school district said the teacher involved was reassigned, pending the outcome of an investigation. Experts criticize Dallas air show's operations after crash. Updated: 10 hours...
Freed Union soldier gets proper honor guard ceremony 150 years later
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - One family uniquely honored Veterans Day by paying tribute to an ancestor who escaped slavery and joined up with Union forces. The Honor Guard Ceremony for Isaac Goss took place deep in the James Island woods at one of the Dill Sanctuary’s unmarked African American cemeteries.
Program helps SC veterans transition to civilian life while working to reduce veteran suicides
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 400,000 veterans call South Carolina home, but as many of them transition from service to civilian life, they face new challenges in that new chapter. And in the Palmetto State, veterans are nearly twice as likely to die by suicide than everyone else. According to...
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
Program offering scholarship for aspiring teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers of Tomorrow, an alternative certification program, is providing scholarships for a handful of people in South Carolina and seven other states looking to start their teaching careers. Teachers of Tomorrow will award 20 applicants up to $6,000 in scholarships to obtain teacher certification through their...
2-year-old in need of kidney donor: ‘He needs a kidney to have a healthy life’
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin family says they are looking for a miracle in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. WBAY reports Arlo Lesatz spends eight hours a night hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive. Arlo’s father Max Lesatz said...
Trooper hit by car during traffic stop released from hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is now recovering at home after he was released from the hospital. Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a traffic stop and spent weeks in the hospital. Kugler’s wife, Mandie Kugler,...
Turning unsettled and cooler this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cloud cover will decrease today behind the cold front with much cooler temperatures, highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chillier mornings are expected too with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for all inland areas on Monday morning. High pressure will be overhead early in the week which will keep sunshine in the forecast Monday, still cool with highs near 60 degrees. A series of disturbances will move across the Lowcountry for the rest of the week. Showers are possible Tuesday through Friday with highs well below normal, in the 50s and 60s. Not a washout but at this time it appears the most widespread activity will be on Tuesday.
Drying out today with pleasant temperatures!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cloud cover will decrease today with pleasant temperatures, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A strong cold front will cross the area tonight, bringing with it much cooler air for the second half of the weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. Chillier mornings are expected too with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for all inland areas by Monday morning. High pressure will be overhead early in the week which will keep sunshine in the forecast Monday, still cool with highs near 60 degrees. A series of disturbances will move across the Lowcountry for the rest of the week. Showers are possible Tuesday through Friday with highs well below normal in the 50s and 60s. Not a washout but at this time it appears the most widespread activity will be on Tuesday and Friday.
Remnants of Nicole bring us a few showers before we dry out this weekend!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The remnants of Nicole continue to spiral away from the Lowcountry. Showers will come to an end through the evening hours and a mostly cloudy sky will continue overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will begin to clear out Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. If you like warm weather, take advantage on Saturday, much cooler temps take over Sunday. Highs will go from the upper 70s Saturday to the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Chillier mornings are expected too with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for all inland areas by Monday morning.
