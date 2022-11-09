CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cloud cover will decrease today with pleasant temperatures, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A strong cold front will cross the area tonight, bringing with it much cooler air for the second half of the weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. Chillier mornings are expected too with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for all inland areas by Monday morning. High pressure will be overhead early in the week which will keep sunshine in the forecast Monday, still cool with highs near 60 degrees. A series of disturbances will move across the Lowcountry for the rest of the week. Showers are possible Tuesday through Friday with highs well below normal in the 50s and 60s. Not a washout but at this time it appears the most widespread activity will be on Tuesday and Friday.

