Long voting lines may cause delays in Vigo Co. results

VIGO COUNTY. Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Vigo County voters are still in line waiting to cast their votes, poll workers have expressed it may cause a possible delay in results.

While Vigo County voting stations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., if a voter is in line before 6 p.m. they are able to complete the process and cast their votes. As there has been a large turnout of voters this year, the lines are long and residents are waiting.

With WTWO reporters on the scene at the courthouse, the results are still coming in. According to Brad Newman, Vigo County Clerk, results for the first round may still come in as late as 9:30 p.m. EST and final results may not come in until 11:00 p.m. EST.

