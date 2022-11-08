Trivia Frazier, PhD, a pioneer in the life sciences, and Katy Williamson, a foundation director, have joined the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body. “We are thrilled to welcome these two remarkable alumnae to the Board of Tulane,” President Michael A. Fitts said. “Their achievements and leadership in their respective fields are matched only by their commitment to Tulane, its students and its mission to do good in the world through interdisciplinary research, scholarship and service.”

