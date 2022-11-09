Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
Tech companies slash jobs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — About a dozen tech companies have announced layoffs in 2022. Two of the biggest and most recent ones are Meta and Twitter. A tech analyst who spoke to KRON4 believes that the tech industry will continue to be a driver of the Bay Area’s economy, but the number of jobs available […]
KTVU FOX 2
High-tech tug of war
SAN FRANCISCO - There are currently 45,000 vacant high-tech jobs in California. Lawyer and former Employment Development Department Director Michael Bernick said the more layoffs, means the more competition. "Well it's always difficult to get a job even when the economy is doing very well. The Bay Area is a...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
Artist publicly dunks on Elon Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
This tactic of "projection bombing" has been used in movements like Occupy Wall Street.
Former Meta employee speaks about waking up to email about being laid off
More than 11,000 Meta employees found out through email Wednesday morning that they were laid off, a former software engineer for the company told ABC7 News. The news also comes as concern for nearby restaurant owners, already experiencing slow business as many have been working from home.
Boichik Bagels officially opens its second Bay Area store in Palo Alto
"There's a lot of hungry ex-pat New Yorkers here."
Bay Area restaurants Hi Felicia, Itria and more added to Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants earned recognition from the Michelin Guide.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Zendesk to lay off 5% of staff, including employees at San Francisco HQ
It's been a rough year for the software company.
New York governor shades San Francisco about crime; Mayor Breed responds
"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," Breed said.
An eight-car garage and an indoor ice hockey rink: A look inside Silicon Valley’s luxury homes
Even with the market cooldown, demand for homes priced at $5M and up remains steady. During a year that has seen a residential real estate market cool-down thanks to rising interest rates and other economic and political factors, the Midpeninsula’s luxury home market has not been immune from its effects.
'House Full of Lies' shows plot hole in iconic San Francisco TV show
"Full House of Lies" dives into an inconsistency with John Stamos' character.
'Jeopardy!' superchamp Amy Schneider returns, quizzed on Bay Area sports rivalry
Amy Schneider is one of three superchamps who is playing in this year's Tournament of Champions.
The Daily 11-08-22 The ultimate guide to the factions of SF politics
According to political consultant Jen Snyder, you need to know two things to understand San Francisco politics. “One, the word Democrat doesn’t mean a thing. And two, we are definitely not all fighting for the same things.” A paltry 7% of voters in San Francisco are Republicans, forcing every public policy position to fall under the umbrella of the Democratic Party. But rather than a single, unified political organization acting with an internally consistent logic to bring about its preferred policy agenda, Democrats in San Francisco have balkanized into feuding factions, each competing for power within the formal structure of the party.
NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
San Francisco’s LGBTQ Chinese American film pioneer broke all the rules
In 1937, Esther Eng made history. Today, all but two of her films are lost.
Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
