Tech companies slash jobs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — About a dozen tech companies have announced layoffs in 2022. Two of the biggest and most recent ones are Meta and Twitter. A tech analyst who spoke to KRON4 believes that the tech industry will continue to be a driver of the Bay Area’s economy, but the number of jobs available […]
KTVU FOX 2

High-tech tug of war

SAN FRANCISCO - There are currently 45,000 vacant high-tech jobs in California. Lawyer and former Employment Development Department Director Michael Bernick said the more layoffs, means the more competition. "Well it's always difficult to get a job even when the economy is doing very well. The Bay Area is a...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
SFGate

The Daily 11-08-22 The ultimate guide to the factions of SF politics

According to political consultant Jen Snyder, you need to know two things to understand San Francisco politics. “One, the word Democrat doesn’t mean a thing. And two, we are definitely not all fighting for the same things.” A paltry 7% of voters in San Francisco are Republicans, forcing every public policy position to fall under the umbrella of the Democratic Party.  But rather than a single, unified political organization acting with an internally consistent logic to bring about its preferred policy agenda, Democrats in San Francisco have balkanized into feuding factions, each competing for power within the formal structure of the party.
KRON4 News

NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
KRON4 News

Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
SFGate

SFGate

