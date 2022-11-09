According to political consultant Jen Snyder, you need to know two things to understand San Francisco politics. “One, the word Democrat doesn’t mean a thing. And two, we are definitely not all fighting for the same things.” A paltry 7% of voters in San Francisco are Republicans, forcing every public policy position to fall under the umbrella of the Democratic Party. But rather than a single, unified political organization acting with an internally consistent logic to bring about its preferred policy agenda, Democrats in San Francisco have balkanized into feuding factions, each competing for power within the formal structure of the party.

