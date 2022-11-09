Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football prepared for frosty fall games in frigid February practices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s shaky performance in windy conditions at Northwestern renewed questions about the Buckeyes’ ability to play in blustery Midwestern conditions. It didn’t help that last year’s loss at Michigan came on a frosty, snowy afternoon. The scenarios were completely different — in...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football returns to Columbus for its second-to-last home game hoping to extend a winning streak against the Big Ten opponent that has yet to beat it this century. The last time Indiana beat the Buckeyes was in 1988. That’s more than a decade before pretty...
Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022 weather forecast: Will the Buckeyes offense run into another bad day in Columbus on Nov. 26?
COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the weather begins to become tumultuous during college football season, a look toward the end of the month suggests that you may need to bring a poncho for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on Nov. 26 - and the Buckeye offense might need to come up with a strategy to confront the winds.
Ohio State basketball vs. Charleston Southern preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team will continue a stretch of home games to open the season when it hosts Charleston Southern on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes opened the season with a 91-53 home win over Robert Morris on Monday. The Buccaneers beat Division II team Toccoa Falls, 83-52.
Eleven Warriors
In-State Prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Jake Cook to Visit Ohio State This Weekend, Four-Star 2024 DE Nigel Smith Considering Attending Michigan Game
Cincinnati wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was one of the best prospects to camp at Ohio State last summer, regardless of class. That’s a pretty impressive feat, considering it led to the 2026 prospect picking up an offer from the Buckeyes before ever playing a high school game. Boasting a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame, Henry won individual drill after individual drill, especially beating defensive backs on deep routes.
Ohio State basketball powers past Charleston Southern behind Zed Key’s double-double
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Ohio State beat Charleston Southern 82-56 on Thursday night. Key secured a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Ohio State...
The playoff path Ohio State football and Michigan don’t want is becoming more possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer Tuesday night when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Frontrunner for the Heisman, the Buckeyes and Wolverines Are On a Collision Course and Ryan Watts Still Won't Say the Word “Michigan”
The Ohio State University men's basketball team is off to a great start. The Buckeyes defeated Robert Morris, 91-53, on Monday in their season opener and are still in the running to go undefeated. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. STROUD FOR HEISMAN. One of the positive storylines to...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Indiana on Saturday in what will be its second-to-last home game of the season. The game between the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the third time the trio has called an OSU game this season, including wins over Iowa and Penn State.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
ESPN
Tennessee stumbles in opener as Ohio State pulls off upset
No. 5 was stunned in Columbus by No. 14 Ohio State on Tuesday night, as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following a dramatic 87-75 upset in both teams' season opener. It was the first season-opening loss by an Associated Press top-five team against either an unranked squad or a ranked team outside the top five since 2008, when No. 3 Maryland fell to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Before Tuesday, such teams had won 69 consecutive contests, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Iowa on Monday night.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
OHSAA state volleyball 2022: How to live stream every semifinal and Saturday’s championship matches
DAYTON, Ohio — Only 16 high school volleyball teams remain in Ohio and four will be crowned state champions during the 2022 OHSAA state volleyball tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University. Fans can watch each match in all four divisions...
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
WLWT 5
A look at the impact of JD Vance's victory in Ohio US Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heady moment for J.D. Vance late Tuesday night when his supporters at a GOP watch party in Columbus began chanting, "J. D., J. D., J. D., J. D." As they continued, he smiled with a hand over his heart and said, "Thank you, guys. thank you."
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Columbus, Ohio
Located smack in the middle of Ohio, Columbus is the state’s bustling capital city. While it tends to get overshadowed by Cleveland and Cincinnati, Columbus will surprise any skeptic with its thriving arts scene, seriously impressive food scene, and popular annual festivals and sporting events. No matter what time of year you visit, there’s always something fun happening in Columbus!
