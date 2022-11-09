ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Holds At No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

By Andrew Lind
The Buckeyes now have two wins over ranked teams in No. 14 Penn State and No. 20 Notre Dame.

Although Ohio State looked sluggish in a 21-7 win at rainy and windy Northwestern on Saturday, the Buckeyes remained at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released on Tuesday evening.

The Buckeyes were jumped by Georgia, which knocked off then-top-ranked Tennessee, 27-13, on Saturday. The Volunteers didn't fall completely out of the playoff picture, though, and now come in at No. 5 behind No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.

Ohio State's strength of schedule improved with Notre Dame entering the rankings at No. 20 following its victory over previously unbeaten Clemson. The Buckeyes also knocked off No. 14 Penn State last month and play the Wolverines in a little over two weeks.

That said, the full rankings are as follows, with each team’s overall record in parenthesis:

1. Georgia (9-0)
2. Ohio State (9-0)
3. Michigan (9-0)
4. TCU (9-0)
5. Tennessee (8-1)
6. Oregon (8-1)
7. LSU (7-2)
8. USC (8-1)
9. Alabama (7-2)
10. Clemson (8-1)
11. Ole Miss (8-1)
12. UCLA (8-1)
13. Utah (7-2)
14. Penn State (7-2)
15. North Carolina (8-1)
16. N.C. State (7-2)
17. Tulane (8-1)
18. Texas (6-3)
19. Kansas State (6-3)
20. Notre Dame (6-3)
21. Illinois (7-2)
22. UCF (7-2)
23. Florida State (6-3)
24. Kentucky (6-3)
25. Washington (7-2)

