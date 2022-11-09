ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 4PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 4PM” game were:

1-5-8-1

(one, five, eight, one)

