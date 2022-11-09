ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

atozsports.com

Early Injury News Could Mean Dallas Cowboys Blowout on Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) coming off the bye week are already 5.5-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers (3-6). Whom are in the middle of a tumultuous five-game losing streak. With the return of head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau field for the first time since. On top of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring

While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash

Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction

There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers

The Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers was supposed to be a ‘Game of the Week’ type game. The Cowboys lived up to their end of the bargain. They are 6-2, coming off their bye week and looking to track down the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Packers […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis

ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t think the Lions really stopped us’: Aaron Rodgers vocal on Packers’ brutal loss vs. Lions

In Week 9, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions 15-9. The Packers now sit at 3-6 but are still in second place in the NFC North. On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show. While on the show, former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers […] The post ‘I don’t think the Lions really stopped us’: Aaron Rodgers vocal on Packers’ brutal loss vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

