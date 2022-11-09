Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
atozsports.com
Early Injury News Could Mean Dallas Cowboys Blowout on Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) coming off the bye week are already 5.5-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers (3-6). Whom are in the middle of a tumultuous five-game losing streak. With the return of head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau field for the first time since. On top of the...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
750thegame.com
Tony Dungy reacts to Jeff Saturday’s hiring by the Colts on The Dan Patrick Show
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Colts Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy joined Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show (Weekdays 6-9 a.m. on 750 The Game) to give his...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring
While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers list 17 players on first injury report of Week 10
Almost one-third of the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster showed up on the team’s first injury report of Week 10. The Packers listed 17 players on the injury report, including 10 players who weren’t able to participate at practice on Wednesday. Matt LaFleur’s team hosts Mike McCarthy...
Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Quarterback Suggestion For Packers
This season has been quite disappointing for the Packers. They have a 3-6 record heading into Week 10 of the regular season. To make matters worse, Green Bay's schedule won't get any easier. The Packers are set to face the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles over the next three games. If...
SWAT Team In The Booth?! Vikings Announcers Recall 'Oddest Day' at Commanders' FedEx Field
The Minnesota Vikings announcing crew of Paul Allen, Pete Bercich and Chris Hawkey all had a scary encounter with a Washington Commanders fan on Sunday at FedEx Field. One that needed a SWAT team to step in.
Yardbarker
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Sean Payton takes dig at Kirk Cousins after both appear on ManningCast
Cousins had a friendly exchange with the Mannings before the glib Payton's guest spot.
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction
There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers was supposed to be a ‘Game of the Week’ type game. The Cowboys lived up to their end of the bargain. They are 6-2, coming off their bye week and looking to track down the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Packers […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
NBC Sports
Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on...
‘I don’t think the Lions really stopped us’: Aaron Rodgers vocal on Packers’ brutal loss vs. Lions
In Week 9, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions 15-9. The Packers now sit at 3-6 but are still in second place in the NFC North. On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show. While on the show, former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers […] The post ‘I don’t think the Lions really stopped us’: Aaron Rodgers vocal on Packers’ brutal loss vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
