Colts owner Jim Irsay gives bizarre press conference after hiring Jeff Saturday as NFL fans all say same thing

THE Indianapolis Colts continue to confuse fans and onlookers alike.

Colts owner Jim Irsay introduced new interim head coach Jeff Saturday on Monday in a press conference for the ages.

Irsay has been the Colts' owner since 1972 Credit: AP

Saturday (R) admitted to being "surprised" at being offered the job Credit: AP

Saturday (L) spent thirteen years with the Colts as a center Credit: Reuters

Saturday was hired following the departure of Frank Reich after just over four seasons in Indy.

The decision to bring in the former Pro Bowl center was confusing enough, given that his only coaching experience has come with Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia - especially considering they have the likes of former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley on the coaching staff.

But Saturday's lack of coaching experience doesn't seem to bother Irsay.

He explained: "I’m glad he doesn’t have any NFL experience. I’m glad he hasn’t learned the fear in this league. Because it’s tough for all our coaches. They’re afraid. They go to analytics. And it gets difficult. He doesn’t have all that. He doesn’t have that fear."

And this was far from the only comment Irsay made that raised eyebrows.

He was also keen to point out their winning record since the turn of the century, saying: "Look we’re the fourth-winningest franchise in the league since 2000. That means in the upper quartile of winners were in the top quartile of that upper quartile."

Irsay also pointed out that: "I've never hired a losing head coach in my life. The last interim head coach I hired became a Super Bowl-winning coach - Bruce Arians."

He later went on to point out that legendary head coach Don Shula only had "three non-descript years with the Detroit Lions before he took over the reins in 1963."

No pressure then Saturday.

Irsay also revealed that Saturday was their main target, admitting that "there was no other candidate. We were fortunate that he was available."

But perhaps Irsay's best quote of the day came when he was asked how he came to the decision to bring in Saturday, saying: "I don't know how to make sausage. I don't know what goes into sausage. But I do know how to build a football team."

The over 40-minute long presser drew an abundance of reactions from media members and fans alike.

CBS' Will Brinson called the presser "pure gold" while The Athletic's Bob Kravitz described it as "unhinged, sometimes incoherent and totally bizarre."

By comparison, one fan commented in reference to Irsay's "quartile" comment: "That math doesn't work... #4 in wins, 32 teams... Upper quartile is 'Top 8', that works. Upper quartile of 8 is 'Top 2'. They are in the top half of the 1st quartile...

"PS. I hate this reply, but his math is wrong."

Another commented: "Dear @Colts Tell us you’re tanking without actually telling us you’re tanking"

While one suggested that general manager Chris Ballard, who was sat alongside Irsay, looked nothing short of "angry," saying: "It’s been written many times that Ballard just looked angry and uncomfortable up there. And the reason is embarrassment.

"He knows full well how this looks and is perceived around the league. And he’s pissed off and embarrassed to be a part of it. That’s just my perception of it."

And according to Kimberley Martin, these mixed emotions surrounding both the appointment of Saturday and Irsay's press conference are even mirrored by some within the league.

Martin tweeted: "Texts from some NFL ppl during that #Colts presser included words like “mockery,” “insanity” and “chaos.”

"The Jeff Saturday hire upset a lot of coaches + execs (and not just minorities) … But Jim Irsay’s comments seems to have made it even worse"

Saturday and the 3-5-1 Colts will have their first opportunity to silence the doubters this weekend when they head to the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders.

Reich left Indy with a 40-33 record Credit: AP