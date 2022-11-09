ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts owner Jim Irsay gives bizarre press conference after hiring Jeff Saturday as NFL fans all say same thing

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOLXJ_0j3h5cfd00

THE Indianapolis Colts continue to confuse fans and onlookers alike.

Colts owner Jim Irsay introduced new interim head coach Jeff Saturday on Monday in a press conference for the ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLEtY_0j3h5cfd00
Irsay has been the Colts' owner since 1972 Credit: AP
Saturday (R) admitted to being "surprised" at being offered the job Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PrYy_0j3h5cfd00
Saturday (L) spent thirteen years with the Colts as a center Credit: Reuters

Saturday was hired following the departure of Frank Reich after just over four seasons in Indy.

The decision to bring in the former Pro Bowl center was confusing enough, given that his only coaching experience has come with Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia - especially considering they have the likes of former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley on the coaching staff.

But Saturday's lack of coaching experience doesn't seem to bother Irsay.

He explained: "I’m glad he doesn’t have any NFL experience. I’m glad he hasn’t learned the fear in this league. Because it’s tough for all our coaches. They’re afraid. They go to analytics. And it gets difficult. He doesn’t have all that. He doesn’t have that fear."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMlcT_0j3h5cfd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8b3S_0j3h5cfd00

And this was far from the only comment Irsay made that raised eyebrows.

He was also keen to point out their winning record since the turn of the century, saying: "Look we’re the fourth-winningest franchise in the league since 2000. That means in the upper quartile of winners were in the top quartile of that upper quartile."

Irsay also pointed out that: "I've never hired a losing head coach in my life. The last interim head coach I hired became a Super Bowl-winning coach - Bruce Arians."

He later went on to point out that legendary head coach Don Shula only had "three non-descript years with the Detroit Lions before he took over the reins in 1963."

No pressure then Saturday.

Irsay also revealed that Saturday was their main target, admitting that "there was no other candidate. We were fortunate that he was available."

But perhaps Irsay's best quote of the day came when he was asked how he came to the decision to bring in Saturday, saying: "I don't know how to make sausage. I don't know what goes into sausage. But I do know how to build a football team."

The over 40-minute long presser drew an abundance of reactions from media members and fans alike.

CBS' Will Brinson called the presser "pure gold" while The Athletic's Bob Kravitz described it as "unhinged, sometimes incoherent and totally bizarre."

By comparison, one fan commented in reference to Irsay's "quartile" comment: "That math doesn't work... #4 in wins, 32 teams... Upper quartile is 'Top 8', that works. Upper quartile of 8 is 'Top 2'. They are in the top half of the 1st quartile...

"PS. I hate this reply, but his math is wrong."

Another commented: "Dear @Colts Tell us you’re tanking without actually telling us you’re tanking"

While one suggested that general manager Chris Ballard, who was sat alongside Irsay, looked nothing short of "angry," saying: "It’s been written many times that Ballard just looked angry and uncomfortable up there. And the reason is embarrassment.

"He knows full well how this looks and is perceived around the league. And he’s pissed off and embarrassed to be a part of it. That’s just my perception of it."

And according to Kimberley Martin, these mixed emotions surrounding both the appointment of Saturday and Irsay's press conference are even mirrored by some within the league.

Martin tweeted: "Texts from some NFL ppl during that #Colts presser included words like “mockery,” “insanity” and “chaos.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opjVe_0j3h5cfd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuQc2_0j3h5cfd00

"The Jeff Saturday hire upset a lot of coaches + execs (and not just minorities) … But Jim Irsay’s comments seems to have made it even worse"

Saturday and the 3-5-1 Colts will have their first opportunity to silence the doubters this weekend when they head to the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKf8a_0j3h5cfd00
Reich left Indy with a 40-33 record Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr1UB_0j3h5cfd00
Chris Ballard admitted they had "tried to hire Jeff a couple [of] times" before Credit: AP

NESN

How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire

To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Dan & Tanya Snyder take subtle shot at Jim Irsay

For weeks, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been one of the loudest voices amongst NFL owners in the conversation around whether or not Dan and Tanya Snyder should remain owners of the Washington Commanders. Now, after Irsay had some controversial hiring moves of his own, they have an interesting reaction to the news.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
