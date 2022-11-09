ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestlé Issues Another Recall Of Cookie Dough Products Due To Potential Presence Of Plastic

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
The recalled product Photo Credit: FDA/Nestlé

Nestlé has issued a new cookie dough recall because certain products may contain plastic.

In October, the company announced the recall of some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling because the products may contain plastic pieces.

In an announcement on Thursday, Nov. 3, Nestlé recalled three batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® that were produced from Monday, Aug. 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 3, because the products could contain soft plastic film.

The company said the new recall is unrelated to the previous recall and includes products with batch codes 22135554RR, 22145554RR, and 22155554RR.

The products were sold at stores across the United States.

Nestlé said no injuries or illnesses have been linked to the recalled products.

Consumers should return the products to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement, the company said.

