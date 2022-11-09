Read full article on original website
DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter gets 20 years, four months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing his mother was in danger from a drug cartel, Brandon Clark, high on methamphetamine and armed with an assault rifle, blasted his way into Bakersfield Heart Hospital five years ago. Clark, whose mother worked as a nurse at the facility, prowled the hallways, frightening patients and staff. Upon leaving the […]
CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Wible Road at Wood Lane just before 8.30 p.m. According to the officers, a woman was traveling northbound on Wible Road when she lost control at Wood Lane. She had made a dangerous right turn and struck a concrete curb. She was then ejected from the bike and hit a metal sign.
Woman pleads no contest in child fentanyl overdose
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor on Monday in connection with a fentanyl overdose suffered by her 9-month-old son, according to court records. The boy survived. Gabriela Cruz pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child, and a felony child cruelty count, felony […]
thesungazette.com
County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
Multiple suspects arrested after 80,000 Fentanyl pills found during search
Six people were arrested on Monday after police found 2-1/2 pounds of powder Fentanyl and 80,000 pills during a narcotics investigation.
Man pleads not guilty to Chester Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felonies filed in connection with a shooting that wounded a man on Chester Avenue. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. He’s held on $500,000 bail and […]
Bakersfield Now
Man dies in Lynwood Street drive-by shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man critically injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield has died and was identified, according to an update from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Pair arrested on burglary charges
On Oct. 28, officers were contacted by a local resident who stated that two males had broken into his home and stole several items including firearms, a safe and clothing. The victim was able to provide surveillance footage of the two subjects in his residence stealing items. Detectives and patrol...
Delano PD investigating a suspicious death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a death they believe is suspicious, according to the department. Officers were dispatched to West Cecil and Hiett avenues on Monday around 1:10 a.m. to check the welfare of a subject lying on the side of the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene they […]
SWAT respond to Porterville garage after death threat, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A six-hour SWAT standoff took place in Porterville on Monday after a report of a man chasing someone with a knife resulted in the suspect barricading himself in a garage, according to police. Officers say they were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 800 block of South Cottage Street about a […]
Person of interest sought after driver allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who California Highway Patrol officials believe is a person of interest in a crash that fatally hit a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Wible Road identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11/9/2022) The 19-year-old woman killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane has been identified. Jessica Juliana Segura of Bakersfield died at the scene, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. --- UPDATE 11/8/22 (4:51 a.m.) CHP...
Delano Police Department investigates what they’re calling a ‘suspicious death’
Monday, the Delano Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check after receiving reports that a person was lying on the side of the road.
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
Illegal Tulare County drag race leaves five shot, deputies looking for video
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people including two teenagers were struck by gunfire after a street race late Sunday night. Deputies say it happened in the middle of Tulare County on Road 84 and Avenue 208. Deputies believe there were several shooters. Every person struck by gunfire is expected to survive. Their injuries range from […]
