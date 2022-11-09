The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Wible Road at Wood Lane just before 8.30 p.m. According to the officers, a woman was traveling northbound on Wible Road when she lost control at Wood Lane. She had made a dangerous right turn and struck a concrete curb. She was then ejected from the bike and hit a metal sign.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO