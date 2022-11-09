Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chambanamoms.com
Where to Buy a Live Christmas Tree Near Champaign-Urbana
Make family memories at Christmas tree farms — and other places to buy a live Christmas tree in the Champaign-Urbana area. There is nothing quite like heading to a Champaign-Urbana area Christmas tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Whether you want to cut your own Christmas tree or you prefer to choose from a selection of fresh-cut trees, our handy guide will help you find the best tree farms near you. And many of the area farms offer unique experiences to make your visit even more memorable!
smilepolitely.com
Seven more ways to be a better community member this holiday season
The height of our intense holiday season (Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s) is here. With it, we wanted to revisit our article from this time last year that offered eight ways to be a better community member. Last year, we noted that “there’s no shame in selfishness being...
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – It Has Begun…
We’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves here but we know you’re shopping, menu-planning and generally getting excited for the flurry of the next six weeks. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. We are calling this weekend “the...
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
cu-citizenaccess.org
How bad are the streets of Champaign and Urbana? Pavement data detail poor quality and need for extensive repairs
It’s not rare to find postings on social media sites in Champaign and Urbana about potholes or crumbling roads causing damage to cars — or just general observations about the shoddy shape so many streets are in. In fact, those anecdotes are backed up by data the cities...
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
WCIA
All things ONIONS with Lisa Lewey Shields
Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is back talking all things ONIONS. Place cucumber slices into large bowl. Cut Vidalia onion into long thin strips and add to the bowl. In 2-cup measuring cup, add vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, and water. Mix well with a fork and pour over cucumber and onions. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator at least an hour before serving.
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
dailyeasternnews.com
Charleston’s running on Dunkin’
Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
Champaign Co. candidate cleaning up yard signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town. One of the candidates is doing something about it. Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected […]
smilepolitely.com
A new Chinese restaurant called DD Fish is open in Champaign
At the corner of Springfield Avenue and First Street, DD Fish is now open in the building where Mr. Crab closed earlier this year. The new restaurant serves Chinese cuisine for dinner six nights a week. DD Fish's menu offers braised fish, spicy shrimp, stir-fried chicken wings, fish nuggets, fried...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Announces “Foodmobile” Food Giveaway in Danville SAT NOV 12th
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Where: Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St, Danville, IL. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 11/12/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff
Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
WAND TV
Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
Comments / 1