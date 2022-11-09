ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

YourCentralValley.com

DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest in child fentanyl overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor on Monday in connection with a fentanyl overdose suffered by her 9-month-old son, according to court records. The boy survived. Gabriela Cruz pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child, and a felony child cruelty count, felony […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer

VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition.  No other information has been released […]
KINGSBURG, CA
KGET

Delano PD investigating a suspicious death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a death they believe is suspicious, according to the department. Officers were dispatched to West Cecil and Hiett avenues on Monday around 1:10 a.m. to check the welfare of a subject lying on the side of the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene they […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bus crash leaves 2 injured in Tulare, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured after a bus crashed through a guardrail on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Bardsley Avenue for a report of a crash involving a bus and a semi-truck. […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police locate missing 12-year-old

UPDATE (Nov. 8): Bakersfield police said the missing 12-year-old has been found and was unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers are looking for Isabella Antongiovanni, 12. She was last seen in the 5800 block of Diamond Oaks Avenue in northeast Bakersfield at around […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

