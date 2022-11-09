Read full article on original website
Related
DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
Woman pleads no contest in child fentanyl overdose
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor on Monday in connection with a fentanyl overdose suffered by her 9-month-old son, according to court records. The boy survived. Gabriela Cruz pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child, and a felony child cruelty count, felony […]
thesungazette.com
County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No other information has been released […]
Multiple suspects arrested after 80,000 Fentanyl pills found during search
Six people were arrested on Monday after police found 2-1/2 pounds of powder Fentanyl and 80,000 pills during a narcotics investigation.
Delano PD investigating a suspicious death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a death they believe is suspicious, according to the department. Officers were dispatched to West Cecil and Hiett avenues on Monday around 1:10 a.m. to check the welfare of a subject lying on the side of the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene they […]
Person of interest sought after driver allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who California Highway Patrol officials believe is a person of interest in a crash that fatally hit a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
SWAT respond to Porterville garage after death threat, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A six-hour SWAT standoff took place in Porterville on Monday after a report of a man chasing someone with a knife resulted in the suspect barricading himself in a garage, according to police. Officers say they were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 800 block of South Cottage Street about a […]
Bus crash leaves 2 injured in Tulare, officials say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured after a bus crashed through a guardrail on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Bardsley Avenue for a report of a crash involving a bus and a semi-truck. […]
Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Delano Police Department investigates what they’re calling a ‘suspicious death’
Monday, the Delano Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check after receiving reports that a person was lying on the side of the road.
Illegal Tulare County drag race leaves five shot, deputies looking for video
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people including two teenagers were struck by gunfire after a street race late Sunday night. Deputies say it happened in the middle of Tulare County on Road 84 and Avenue 208. Deputies believe there were several shooters. Every person struck by gunfire is expected to survive. Their injuries range from […]
Stabbing suspect dies while in custody of Orange Cove police after altercation, deputies say
A man who was arrested for a stabbing in Orange Cove over the weekend has died while in custody.
Bakersfield police locate missing 12-year-old
UPDATE (Nov. 8): Bakersfield police said the missing 12-year-old has been found and was unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers are looking for Isabella Antongiovanni, 12. She was last seen in the 5800 block of Diamond Oaks Avenue in northeast Bakersfield at around […]
CHP: Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a woman who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 for a report of a car […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hanford Friday night were identified, according to the Hanford Police Department. Police say around 9:40 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Lacey Blvd. and 10th Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The victim, identified […]
