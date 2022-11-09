ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man arrested, suspected in attack on woman, others

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a battery complaint near 64th and Silver Spring on Nov. 2. Officials say the man custody struck the victim and fled the scene. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, complained of pain. Police say the man in custody may...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting closes I-94 EB at 70th Street Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - A shooting closed I-94 eastbound at 70th Street Wednesday night, Nov. 9. Sheriff's officials said a vehicle was struck, but no injuries were reported. All traffic was being diverted off at 84th Street as of about 7 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Most stolen guns come from cars

MILWAUKEE - It’s not just stolen cars that are a growing problem in Milwaukee, but what’s being stolen from cars. Milwaukee police data show the reports of firearms stolen from vehicles have been climbing since 2018 when there were 185. That rose to 298 in 2019, 542 in 2020 and 829 in 2021. Through May 24 of 2022, the latest data FOX6 News obtained from police shows that number was 316.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Missing Milwaukee teen found safe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a missing teenager has been found safe. Kayvona Roby, 14, had last seen around 10:20 p.m. Monday near 28th and Hadley streets in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS CONNECT 1st electric bus, Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - MCTS CONNECT, Milwaukee County's first electric bus, was unveiled Thursday night, Nov. 10. It will take riders from the medical research center in Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee. MCTS officials said MCTS CONNECT is a battery electric bus that will be used on the Bus Rapid Transit route. They...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 2 Milwaukee men wounded near 27th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Hadley that put two 20-year-old men in the hospital on Monday, Nov.7. The police said the shooting took place around 12 a.m. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the victims, subsequently striking them. Two 20-year-old victims ran...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Stabbed At Racine High School

Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman missing; last seen near 67th and Melvina

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report involving 38-year-old Lasondra Eskridge. Officials say she was last seen near 67th and Melvina on Saturday, Nov. 5. Eskridge is described as a female, African American, 5'4" tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Eskridge was last...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

