Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls Christmas fest returning with new name

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As warm temperatures gradually lose the fight against the cold, winter – and the holidays – draw near. In Glens Falls, that means it’s almost time for the return of Christkindlmarkt, and a lot of holiday fun for the community.

The city of Glens Falls and the Glens Falls Collaborative announced the return of the holiday festival, which this year will be known as the Adirondack Christmas Market. The 2022 market will be held Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, and include a full celebration of the holiday season downtown.

Times vary by day:

  • Friday, Dec. 2
    • 3-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 3
    • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 4
    • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The event typically includes tents full of vendors selling holiday goodies in front of Crandall Public Library. Vendor registration and sponsorship opportunities are open now through the Glens Falls Collaborative.

National Grid to begin gas service work in Glens Falls

The festive celebration is typically held at Glens Falls City Park, with downtown Glen Street closed down for further activities, such as live music, more vendors and a chance to meet Santa Claus. Glens Falls’ very own Christmas tree is lit up with a star in City Park, and will remain that way every night until the new year.

In previous years, the celebration was known as Christkindlmarkt, and was themed as a traditional European-style Christmas festival. Last year’s festival aired off the German-ness, with less focus on traditional dancing and drink – the latter of which required traditional spirits that were getting harder and harder to find locally.

