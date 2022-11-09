ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court To Rule If Boston Teen Too Dangerous For Pre-Trial Release: DA

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Officials are holding a 14-year-old without bail until a court can determine if he poses a danger to the public if he is released before his trial, authorities said. That dangerous hearing is set for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Police on patrol in Dorchester on Friday, Nov. 4, spotted a car with a broken tail light and an expired tag that failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection of Columbia Road and Quincy Street. Officers pulled over the vehicle that the 14-year-old was driving, but he refused to listen to their commands, authorities said. He wore a GPS monitor from a previous arrest.

Officials are not releasing his name because of his age.

Officers noticed the boy had a fanny pack strapped across his chest and a firearm on the passenger side floorboard, authorities said. When police picked up the pistol, the teenager bolted and led officers on a chase into a nearby building, where he forced his way into a woman's apartment. He refused to leave and told her he didn't want to return to jail. The woman talked him out, and police arrested him soon after, officials said.

Police charged the Boston teen with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded gun without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, felony breaking and entering, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and numerous driving charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

“It’s extremely sad to see such a young person involved in multiple offenses, particularly including a loaded firearm," Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. "We’ve seen too many young people hit by gunfire and we take all cases of juveniles with guns seriously, both for their safety and community safety."

Police also arrested Daniel Washington, the 32-year-old passenger in the car with the teenager. Officials charged him with firearm and ammunition offenses, assault and battery, resisting arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the prosecutor said.

