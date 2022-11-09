Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House
DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
WOLF
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection
CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
WOLF
Matt Cartwright delivers speech after the Associated Press declared him projected winner
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The race for the 8th congressional district being called by the AP - Matt Cartwright the projected winner - with 51.17 percent of the vote. After the Associated Press declared Cartwright the projected winner, he delivered a speech at the John Mitchell Statue near the Lackawanna County Courthouse.
WOLF
Fetterman declares victory over Oz in PA senate race
Democratic candidate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory over Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. The neck and neck race was called early morning Wednesday, declaring Fetterman the projected winner as votes trickled in favoring the Democratic candidate. This race would be a big win for the Democrats, flipping a...
WOLF
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
WOLF
Live with Oz and Fetterman in the race for PA's next Senator
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The eyes of the nation are keeping an attentive eye on the clash for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. At stake, the possible balance of power in the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign will be waiting out election night in Bucks County, where nerves...
WOLF
How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
WOLF
Statement from Planned Parenthood regarding abortion following election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following the results of Governor-elect Shapiro, Planned Parenthood released a statement announcing they plan to continue providing sexual and reproductive health care along with sexual education. Planned Parenthood said in the statement they wanted to remind Pennsylvanians that above all else, abortion will remain legal in...
WOLF
Experts on the ballot sorting process
As many voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline, we spoke with an election official about when we should expect to see those results. Pre-canvassing is not allowed to start in the commonwealth until tomorrow at 7 a.m., that...
WOLF
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
WOLF
'We've literally thrown everything at the problem': DC mayor on high juvenile crime rates
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Election Day is Tuesday and a look at D.C. crime numbers compared to the previous two years is unsettling. The city has a homicide rate that is much higher than it was during the two previous elections – and juveniles are a big element of that.
WOLF
Geisinger Honors Veterans With Free Meals
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “Pennsylvania has the fourth largest population of Veterans in America. So, they’re our friends, our neighbors, our family members” Dan Landesberg, Associate VP for Operations, Geisinger Wyoming Valley. To celebrate Veterans Day, Geisinger is giving back by providing free meals. Marking...
WOLF
Tropical Storm Nicole - heavy rain expected across NEPA by end of the week
The tropics are reminding everyone that hurricane season goes until November 30 and Florida is once again bracing for another storm. Tropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic and is expected to make landfall Wednesday night along the east coast of the Sunshine State. After Florida, Nicole will turn to the northeast and impact the majority of the eastern United States. Here's everything you need to know!
WOLF
6 PA Lottery Powerball tickets totaling $1.5M sold in historic drawing
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing six winning Powerball tickets from the Monday, November 7 drawing that are worth a combined total of $1.5 million. This includes one prize worth $1 million sold in Dauphin County, and five other prizes worth $100,000 each sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties.
WOLF
PPL Foundation grants empower STEM teachers and their students
PA (WOLF) — The PPL Foundation announced Wednesday that 50 teachers throughout eastern and central PA were selected as recipients of the 2022 Empowering Educators grants to further student interest in STEM. Hands-on robotics and coding, renewable energy development and wildlife monitoring are just a few of the projects...
WOLF
Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic
(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...
Comments / 0