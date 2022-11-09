ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House

DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
DELAWARE STATE
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection

CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Fetterman declares victory over Oz in PA senate race

Democratic candidate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory over Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. The neck and neck race was called early morning Wednesday, declaring Fetterman the projected winner as votes trickled in favoring the Democratic candidate. This race would be a big win for the Democrats, flipping a...
Live with Oz and Fetterman in the race for PA's next Senator

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The eyes of the nation are keeping an attentive eye on the clash for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. At stake, the possible balance of power in the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign will be waiting out election night in Bucks County, where nerves...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House

TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Statement from Planned Parenthood regarding abortion following election

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following the results of Governor-elect Shapiro, Planned Parenthood released a statement announcing they plan to continue providing sexual and reproductive health care along with sexual education. Planned Parenthood said in the statement they wanted to remind Pennsylvanians that above all else, abortion will remain legal in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Experts on the ballot sorting process

As many voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline, we spoke with an election official about when we should expect to see those results. Pre-canvassing is not allowed to start in the commonwealth until tomorrow at 7 a.m., that...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Geisinger Honors Veterans With Free Meals

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “Pennsylvania has the fourth largest population of Veterans in America. So, they’re our friends, our neighbors, our family members” Dan Landesberg, Associate VP for Operations, Geisinger Wyoming Valley. To celebrate Veterans Day, Geisinger is giving back by providing free meals. Marking...
PITTSTON, PA
Tropical Storm Nicole - heavy rain expected across NEPA by end of the week

The tropics are reminding everyone that hurricane season goes until November 30 and Florida is once again bracing for another storm. Tropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic and is expected to make landfall Wednesday night along the east coast of the Sunshine State. After Florida, Nicole will turn to the northeast and impact the majority of the eastern United States. Here's everything you need to know!
FLORIDA STATE
6 PA Lottery Powerball tickets totaling $1.5M sold in historic drawing

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing six winning Powerball tickets from the Monday, November 7 drawing that are worth a combined total of $1.5 million. This includes one prize worth $1 million sold in Dauphin County, and five other prizes worth $100,000 each sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PPL Foundation grants empower STEM teachers and their students

PA (WOLF) — The PPL Foundation announced Wednesday that 50 teachers throughout eastern and central PA were selected as recipients of the 2022 Empowering Educators grants to further student interest in STEM. Hands-on robotics and coding, renewable energy development and wildlife monitoring are just a few of the projects...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic

(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...

