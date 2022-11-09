ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama Department of Education releases 2022 Failing Schools List

Alabama has released its list of "Failing Schools" which has the bottom 6% of public schools based on the state's standardized tests in English Language Arts and math. The list is released annually per the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015. There were 79 total schools included on the list this...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College

Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot in the leg at child's birthday, transported to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot in the leg at a child's birthday party, according to the Tarrant Police Department. Police said officers responded to 1141 Pinson Street in Tarrant around 4:28 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting. Club100 Bar and Lounge is listed at that address.
TARRANT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy