Election Aftermath in Luzerne County Following Ballot Paper Snafu
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “There are so many things that went wrong yesterday, that if you had good management, it would not have happened” says T.J. Fitzgerald, a voting transparency activist. Yesterday’s election snafu in Luzerne County has left many voters looking for answers from county...
Luzerne Co. manager offers resignation day after midterm elections
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — After just five months in the position, Luzerne County manager Randy Robertson announced he will step down. This comes fresh off heels of the election night scandal where many precincts throughout the county ran out of paper just as polls opened in the morning.
Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
Matt Cartwright delivers speech after the Associated Press declared him projected winner
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The race for the 8th congressional district being called by the AP - Matt Cartwright the projected winner - with 51.17 percent of the vote. After the Associated Press declared Cartwright the projected winner, he delivered a speech at the John Mitchell Statue near the Lackawanna County Courthouse.
Experts on the ballot sorting process
As many voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline, we spoke with an election official about when we should expect to see those results. Pre-canvassing is not allowed to start in the commonwealth until tomorrow at 7 a.m., that...
Radio host pushes cart 32 miles to raise money for Central PA Foodbank
Danville, Montour Co. — A local radio host is pushing a shopping cart 32 miles over 3 days to raise money for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for the Thanksgiving season. Lura Good is dedicating around 4 hours a day to pushing her empty shopping cart through four counties, from Selinsgrove to Bloomsburg.
Geisinger Honors Veterans With Free Meals
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “Pennsylvania has the fourth largest population of Veterans in America. So, they’re our friends, our neighbors, our family members” Dan Landesberg, Associate VP for Operations, Geisinger Wyoming Valley. To celebrate Veterans Day, Geisinger is giving back by providing free meals. Marking...
Lane restriction planned for I-84 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 84 eastbound at the split of I-84 and I-380 in Lackawanna County, from Wednesday, November 9 to Thursday, November 10 from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM to perform bridge joint repair work.
Water main break floods streets in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced that crews are working to repair a valve break in Scranton that flooded streets Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the broken valve is at the intersection of North Main and Market streets. The break affects a large area of North Scranton and Green Ridge with no water, low pressure, or discolored water.
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
Teen dies in fatal Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, claimed the life of a teenager early Wednesday morning. According to State Police, the fatal crash happened on Route 443 just east of Luckenbill Road just before 5:30 AM. Troopers say the 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, of...
Police: Man arrested after strangling woman in hotel room
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man is being charged in Monroe County after police say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, police were called to the Days Inn just before midnight on November 6th for a reported disturbance.
Marywood University remembers our veterans
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With Veterans Day upon us, Marywood University held their Flags of the Fallen remembrance to honor those who have served. More than 2,000 flags decorate the Marywood University lawn in honor of our servicemen. “We honor all the fallen, so veterans of past wars,...
Three people arrested on multiple charges after police find stolen catalytic converters
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Three people were arrested over the weekend after police say they found multiple tools and stolen catalytic converters in their vehicle during a traffic stop. According to Pocono Township Police, on Saturday, November 5th around 3:36 AM, officers initiated a traffic stop on...
Man located at ER arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly harassing and assaulting his girlfriend at a home in Tannersville. Pocono Township Police were called to a location on Gravatt's Way for a reported domestic disturbance around 5:44 PM. While attempting to contact members of the household,...
24 -Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Violently Shaking An Infant
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A twenty-four-year-old in Plains has been arrested after allegedly shaking his two-month-old baby. According to an affidavit, officers responded to a call near the 100 block of Cleveland Street in Plains on November 3rd. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell led officers to the kitchen where...
One dead, another sent to hospital after car crashes into multiple trees
ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Hughesville man died Friday after his car fell 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees. According to State Police, 66-year-old Stephen Ranck was driving on Northway Road in Eldred Township around 3:30 PM on Friday, November 4th, when he veered off the road and went over an embankment.
Disturbance leads to one arrest after man fights with police
ASHLAND, SCHUYKILL CO, (WOLF) — One man is facing charges after police say he fought with them during an incident in Ashland on Sunday. According to Skook News, around 9:45 AM on Sunday, Ashland Police were called o the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a reported disturbance.
Rayna's Community Calendar November 11th-November 13th!
Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further!. This weekend is the Christmas Bazaar at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Moscow featuring 100 tricky trays, local artisans and crafters, homemade soups to go, food & baked goods, plus photos with Santa. Also this weekend, it’s the Galleria...
Restaurant in Bradford County deemed total loss after fire Tuesday night
SOUTH WAVERLY, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire in South Waverly Tuesday night. According to Sayre Fire Department Chief Robert Repasky, crews were called to the scene of Reese's Restaurant around 7:20 PM. Repasky says crews from multiple...
