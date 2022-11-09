ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Election Aftermath in Luzerne County Following Ballot Paper Snafu

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “There are so many things that went wrong yesterday, that if you had good management, it would not have happened” says T.J. Fitzgerald, a voting transparency activist. Yesterday’s election snafu in Luzerne County has left many voters looking for answers from county...
Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
Experts on the ballot sorting process

As many voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline, we spoke with an election official about when we should expect to see those results. Pre-canvassing is not allowed to start in the commonwealth until tomorrow at 7 a.m., that...
Radio host pushes cart 32 miles to raise money for Central PA Foodbank

Danville, Montour Co. — A local radio host is pushing a shopping cart 32 miles over 3 days to raise money for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for the Thanksgiving season. Lura Good is dedicating around 4 hours a day to pushing her empty shopping cart through four counties, from Selinsgrove to Bloomsburg.
Geisinger Honors Veterans With Free Meals

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “Pennsylvania has the fourth largest population of Veterans in America. So, they’re our friends, our neighbors, our family members” Dan Landesberg, Associate VP for Operations, Geisinger Wyoming Valley. To celebrate Veterans Day, Geisinger is giving back by providing free meals. Marking...
Lane restriction planned for I-84 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 84 eastbound at the split of I-84 and I-380 in Lackawanna County, from Wednesday, November 9 to Thursday, November 10 from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM to perform bridge joint repair work.
Water main break floods streets in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced that crews are working to repair a valve break in Scranton that flooded streets Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the broken valve is at the intersection of North Main and Market streets. The break affects a large area of North Scranton and Green Ridge with no water, low pressure, or discolored water.
Teen dies in fatal Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, claimed the life of a teenager early Wednesday morning. According to State Police, the fatal crash happened on Route 443 just east of Luckenbill Road just before 5:30 AM. Troopers say the 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, of...
Police: Man arrested after strangling woman in hotel room

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man is being charged in Monroe County after police say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, police were called to the Days Inn just before midnight on November 6th for a reported disturbance.
Marywood University remembers our veterans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With Veterans Day upon us, Marywood University held their Flags of the Fallen remembrance to honor those who have served. More than 2,000 flags decorate the Marywood University lawn in honor of our servicemen. “We honor all the fallen, so veterans of past wars,...
Man located at ER arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly harassing and assaulting his girlfriend at a home in Tannersville. Pocono Township Police were called to a location on Gravatt's Way for a reported domestic disturbance around 5:44 PM. While attempting to contact members of the household,...
24 -Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Violently Shaking An Infant

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A twenty-four-year-old in Plains has been arrested after allegedly shaking his two-month-old baby. According to an affidavit, officers responded to a call near the 100 block of Cleveland Street in Plains on November 3rd. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell led officers to the kitchen where...
One dead, another sent to hospital after car crashes into multiple trees

ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Hughesville man died Friday after his car fell 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees. According to State Police, 66-year-old Stephen Ranck was driving on Northway Road in Eldred Township around 3:30 PM on Friday, November 4th, when he veered off the road and went over an embankment.
Disturbance leads to one arrest after man fights with police

ASHLAND, SCHUYKILL CO, (WOLF) — One man is facing charges after police say he fought with them during an incident in Ashland on Sunday. According to Skook News, around 9:45 AM on Sunday, Ashland Police were called o the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a reported disturbance.
Rayna's Community Calendar November 11th-November 13th!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further!. This weekend is the Christmas Bazaar at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Moscow featuring 100 tricky trays, local artisans and crafters, homemade soups to go, food & baked goods, plus photos with Santa. Also this weekend, it’s the Galleria...
