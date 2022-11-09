Read full article on original website
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
butlerradio.com
Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices
Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
What is the most common fast food chain in Ohio? No, it isn’t McDonald’s
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While McDonald’s golden arches can be seen throughout the Buckeye State, you might be surprised to learn it isn’t the most common fast food restaurant chain in Ohio. Our content partners at Stacker recently compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in...
Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH
Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
wqkt.com
Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg
Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
Red flag fire warnings in Ohio: What you need to know about who's impacted and what's next
CLEVELAND — Although there's an increased risk of fires spreading across the state due to dry and windy conditions, 3News' meteorologists are predicting that the higher risk won't last too long for those in Northeast Ohio. From firefighters, to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, to ODOT signs, the message is...
Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to know how you think they’re doing
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF): The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a public survey under way, and they’d like you to log on and give your opinion about their performance, professionalism and service. It will ask about your past experiences with highway patrol employees, and how safe you feel when traveling Ohio’s highways. “It’ll take about […]
a-z-animals.com
Mountains in Ohio
Ohio, a US state affectionately referred to as “the Buckeye State,” is situated in the country’s Midwestern region in the north. Ohio, which has a long history of aviation and a robust agricultural culture, may not be the state with the most mountains in the union. Still, it has several high peaks known globally and some of the country’s most spectacular peaks and hilltops.
cleveland19.com
Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning. The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. 19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to the facility, all in unvaccinated children with no travel history.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio deer poachers convicted
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of...
cleveland19.com
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
