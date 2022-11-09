Read full article on original website
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint knows how Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker felt at the end of Saturday’s 27-13 win. The Tennessee quarterback remained on the ground after being thrown down by Georgia linebacker Rian Davis, the final time he was slammed into the Sanford Stadium turf on the wet afternoon.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart too busy to notice or care about No. 1 CFP Ranking
ATHENS — A No. 1-ranking would be — and has been — a cause for celebration at other schools across the country. There was a time at Georgia that a No. 1-ranking signified something special too. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, however, made it clear that time has...
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
Kirby Smart goes deeper on his transfer portal comments, confidence in offensive line before Miss St
ATHENS — It was a little strange for Kirby Smart to immediately reference the transfer portal in his postgame interview with CBS’ Jenny Dell. Georgia had just finished off previously No. 1 Tennessee in dominant fashion. The win spoke loudly about the culture and program that Georgia built.
National media eats crow, crowns Georgia football entering second College Football Playoff rankings
There was a lot of public doubt regarding Georgia after the first College Football Playoff rankings. The committee slotted Georgia in third, behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. Yet following Georgia’s dominant win over Tennessee this past weekend, there isn’t expected to be much of a debate about who the...
atozsports.com
The 4 things that cost the Vols a win against Georgia and if those issues can be fixed
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season this past weekend. Tennessee’s performance in their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs was lackluster, to put it bluntly. It was the first time this season we’ve seen the Vols out of sorts and not in full control of the game.
Podcast: Previewing the Georgia Tech game and recruiting talk
In the latest episode of Through The Smoke, we preview the Georgia Tech game and discuss recruiting. On the front end of the podcast, InsideTheU’s Gaby Urrutia dishes everything you need to know as the Hurricanes look to put an exclamation point on the 2023 recruiting class. In the...
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions
Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
Esteves to resign from Atlanta school board after state Senate win
The Atlanta Board of Education will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Jason Esteves.
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Gwinnett County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Gwinnett County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
Top French Cafés and Bistros In Atlanta
Cheese and Herb Potato GratinLauriPatterson/iStock. The French were America's first ally after the War of independence. But they are more than just political allies. First-generation French immigrants brought us their culture, manners, language and literature. Items like lace, leather, and felt are made possible because the French brought us the crafting skills to manufacture them.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
