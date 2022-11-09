ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

Santa Ana winds return to Southern California forecast

Strong winds were felt in parts of Southern California Sunday, with even more severe gusts expected in the middle of the week, forecasters said. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph were reported in some areas of Los Angeles County on Sunday morning, but winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. One exception was the Grapevine along Interstate 5, where gusts were expected to be strong but remain below advisory levels, according to the weather service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties

The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

6 hospitalized after car drives through South LA carnival

LOS ANGELES - Six people were injured after a car drove through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to officials. Reports of the crash came in around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least six people were injured after a car drove through the carnival near the intersection of Trinity Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All of the victims range in age between 30 and 50 years old, according to LAFD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

110 Freeway in Highland Park closed in both directions due to flooding from heavy rainfall

The winter storm rolling through the Southland has caused heavy flooding on the 110 Freeway in Highland Park. Flooding was first reported at around 7:15 a.m. near the Via Marisol offramp, where several vehicles were getting stuck in the rising water. Caltrans crews that rushed to the scene were able to clear the hazard, and reopened the lanes to traffic at around 8 a.m., before another round of rainfall caused even more flooding. Traffic was diverted around the large puddle of water as workers attempted to clear the drainage area of debris. "The drainage system into which the freeway drains lead is jammed with debris," said Caltrans District 7 officials on Twitter. "The city of Los Angeles is trying to clear the debris."
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

At least 1 killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Five Possible Overdose Individuals Rushed to Hospital in Granada Hills

Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. When authorities arrived they found five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Crews searching for man swept into Los Angeles River

Authorities are working to rescue a man who was swept away into the Los Angeles River on Tuesday night. The victim is an adult male who was seen floating downstream, passing Atlantic Avenue towards Slauson Avenue and later under a bridge just after 5 p.m. A Swift Water Rescue Team and a helicopter are currently […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

