Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee

Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Hendon Hooker responds to Warren Brinson's Instagram post, Georgia football DL's dig at Tennessee QB

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is not backing down from postgame heat this week, on Instagram, following the Volunteers' first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia. Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo Tuesday, three days after the victory, of Hooker on the ground following one of Georgia's six sacks and noted that the Bulldogs "took off they Top" in reference to Tennessee's fight song.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Alabama Football: Betting info and prediction Tide vs. Ole Miss and other SEC games

Arguably, for the Ole Miss Rebels, the biggest game ever in Oxford, MS will be Saturday afternoon. What former Alabama Football, Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin has accomplished at Ole Miss is remarkable. Kiffin took over an Ole Miss program that had won six, five and four games in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year, in Kiffin’s second season with the Rebels, Ole Miss won 10 games and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss lining up a big recruiting weekend for the Alabama game

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff have a big game on the field Saturday and a huge opportunity on the recruiting trail as the 11th-ranked Rebels welcome in No. 9 Alabama, a game to be played in front of a star-studded recruit section. Ole Miss has 13 commits...
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2024 linebacker from Georgia

Jordan Thompson is a 2024, three-star, 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker from Hampton, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Panthers are 10-0 this season and 7-0 in region play. The Panthers will start their playoff run with a home game next week against River Ridge high school. Last...
BATON ROUGE, LA

