Everything Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Said About Facing Alabama
The Crimson Tide will visit the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee
Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
Hendon Hooker responds to Warren Brinson's Instagram post, Georgia football DL's dig at Tennessee QB
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is not backing down from postgame heat this week, on Instagram, following the Volunteers' first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia. Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo Tuesday, three days after the victory, of Hooker on the ground following one of Georgia's six sacks and noted that the Bulldogs "took off they Top" in reference to Tennessee's fight song.
Ole Miss football has a big-time visit weekend set for their matchup with Alabama. Who will be in town?
The biggest game of the year for Ole Miss will also be huge off the field. See who Lane Kiffin is hosting in Oxford for the Alabama game.
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
Nick Saban Shares Thoughts On Lane Kiffin's Transfer Portal Strategy at Ole Miss
The Alabama head coach is complementary of the job his former offensive coordinator has done in Oxford.
Alabama Football: Betting info and prediction Tide vs. Ole Miss and other SEC games
Arguably, for the Ole Miss Rebels, the biggest game ever in Oxford, MS will be Saturday afternoon. What former Alabama Football, Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin has accomplished at Ole Miss is remarkable. Kiffin took over an Ole Miss program that had won six, five and four games in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year, in Kiffin’s second season with the Rebels, Ole Miss won 10 games and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll.
Ole Miss lining up a big recruiting weekend for the Alabama game
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff have a big game on the field Saturday and a huge opportunity on the recruiting trail as the 11th-ranked Rebels welcome in No. 9 Alabama, a game to be played in front of a star-studded recruit section. Ole Miss has 13 commits...
Vanderbilt doctors tracking football head injury data through ‘smart’ mouth guards
Fewer boys in Tennessee are playing football. That is according to a national group that tracks high school athletes.
OL Vysen Lang commits to Vols, finds 'everything I'm looking for' at UT
When Vysen Lang traveled to Tennessee in September for his official visit with the Vols, he warned his parents that he might be ready to make his college decision by the end of his weekend stay in Knoxville. It all played out exactly the way he thought it might. The...
Tennessee coordinators Tim Banks and Alex Golesh on growing from the Georgia loss
Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh met with the media on Tuesday as the Vols turn their attention from Saturday’s loss to Georgia to this week’s home finale against Missouri. The Vol offense had a challenging day in Athens as Georgia’s defense gave Tennessee problems that other defenses haven’t...
Georgia vs Mississippi State: 5 reasons why UGA wins
Georgia football (9-0) will take its new No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking to Starkville for a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3) on Saturday. UGA is rolling off of five-straight SEC wins capped off with a 27-13 beat down on formerly No. 1. a week ago. MSU is...
LSU offers 2024 linebacker from Georgia
Jordan Thompson is a 2024, three-star, 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker from Hampton, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Panthers are 10-0 this season and 7-0 in region play. The Panthers will start their playoff run with a home game next week against River Ridge high school. Last...
No. 13 Indiana blasts Bethune-Cookman, 101-49
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed just one shot on his way to 21 points in a light workout for No. 13 Indiana,
