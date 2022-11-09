ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Snow squall warning issued for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service, Salt Lake City issued a snow squall warning early Wednesday morning. In a tweet, The NWS said the warning would remain in effect until 6:30 a.m. The NWS warned of rapidly changing, possible white-out conditions. A second warning was issued a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah Highway Patrol urges caution after near-miss on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY — A close call Thursday morning had the Utah Highway Patrol reminding drivers to be cautious and to move over for emergency vehicles. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a trooper’s cruiser got crushed on I-215 at Redwood Road Thursday morning. Roden said the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Brighton, Solitude to open this week

BRIGHTON, Utah — Brighton Resort announced it is opening for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. “The resort has received 60 inches of snow since Oct. 22, with more expected throughout the day,” resort officials said Wednesday. Jared Winkler, Brighton Resort’s director of marketing, said, “Early season snowfall...
BRIGHTON, UT
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland

Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
UTA ridership is slowly recovering. Here’s its plans for the next 5 years

SALT LAKE CITY — Jay Fox is done comparing Utah Transit Authority’s current ridership with where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox, the agency’s director, offered one last comparison during a meeting with municipal elected leaders last week before noting that UTA will focus more on growing existing services. Total ridership, which immediately dropped at the onset of the pandemic-related shutdowns in the spring of 2020, has returned to about 75% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police have issued a Silver Alert for Benjamin Cuamba-Campos, last seen Saturday. The 67-year-old Hispanic man was last seen at 2751 W. 7550 South in that city. Cuamba-Campos is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing...
WEST JORDAN, UT

