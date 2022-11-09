SALT LAKE CITY — Jay Fox is done comparing Utah Transit Authority’s current ridership with where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox, the agency’s director, offered one last comparison during a meeting with municipal elected leaders last week before noting that UTA will focus more on growing existing services. Total ridership, which immediately dropped at the onset of the pandemic-related shutdowns in the spring of 2020, has returned to about 75% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO