KSLTV
Millcreek Canyon to reopen after 100 power poles removed for wildfire prevention
SALT LAKE CITY – Millcreek Canyon has been closed to the public for two days as Rocky Mountain Power wraps up a project to reduce wildfire risk. Crews have been working to bury the power lines in the canyon since May. Millcreek Canyon attracts plenty of people every day...
kslnewsradio.com
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service, Salt Lake City issued a snow squall warning early Wednesday morning. In a tweet, The NWS said the warning would remain in effect until 6:30 a.m. The NWS warned of rapidly changing, possible white-out conditions. A second warning was issued a...
KSLTV
Millcreek Canyon temporary closed as part of ongoing wildfire mitigation project
SALT LAKE CITY— A popular Salt Lake County canyon will be temporarily closed while utility crews remove over 100 power poles over the next few days as a part of a project to reduce wildfire risks in the canyon. Millcreek Canyon will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Highway Patrol urges caution after near-miss on I-215
SALT LAKE CITY — A close call Thursday morning had the Utah Highway Patrol reminding drivers to be cautious and to move over for emergency vehicles. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a trooper’s cruiser got crushed on I-215 at Redwood Road Thursday morning. Roden said the...
Company helps planes in Salt Lake City deal with wintry conditions
As early winter storms batter the mountains in Utah, Salt Lake City International Airport also deals with the elements.
KSLTV
Brighton, Solitude to open this week
BRIGHTON, Utah — Brighton Resort announced it is opening for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. “The resort has received 60 inches of snow since Oct. 22, with more expected throughout the day,” resort officials said Wednesday. Jared Winkler, Brighton Resort’s director of marketing, said, “Early season snowfall...
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
KSLTV
Lehi residents say goodbye to nearly 300 trees after city cites safety concerns
LEHI, Utah — Saying goodbye to the trees was difficult for Lehi resident Kari Burr. Her family has lived in the Olympic Park neighborhood for almost 20 years and enjoyed watching the trees mature and beautify the area. “Especially in the spring when they’re blossoming and in the fall...
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City
Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
KSLTV
Are there enough shelter beds available for Utah’s homeless this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — As an anticipated winter storm rolled through the Wasatch Front this week, it brought with it the first real test of a new state law requiring cities to come together and submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Utah Office of Homeless Services.
KSLTV
American Fork PD struggling to find crossing guard for intersection with close calls
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork police said they’re having a hard time filling a crosswalk position near one of the busiest intersections at the junior high school. Kids and parents said they’ve seen several close calls where cars almost hit students because of it. When kids...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City’s $85M parks and trails bond soars in early election results
SALT LAKE CITY — It appears residents of Utah’s capital city are overwhelmingly behind an $85 million general obligation bond to fund more parks and trails projects. The proposal holds a 69% to 31% lead among more than 34,000 counted ballots, as of Wednesday. It’s unclear how many more votes are outstanding.
KUTV
Power restored to most after 22,000 customers lose electricity along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and caused issues at multiple intersections. The 6-hour string of events started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was underway.
utahbusiness.com
Not all of the ideas to save the Great Salt Lake are good ones.
Y ou’ve probably heard by now, but the Great Salt Lake is drying up. The lake reached record lows this summer, dropping to 4,190.1 feet in July. To put this in perspective, the lake was flexing about 3,000 square miles in the 90s. Now, it’s withered to less than 1,000.
visitogden.com
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
KSLTV
UTA ridership is slowly recovering. Here’s its plans for the next 5 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Jay Fox is done comparing Utah Transit Authority’s current ridership with where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox, the agency’s director, offered one last comparison during a meeting with municipal elected leaders last week before noting that UTA will focus more on growing existing services. Total ridership, which immediately dropped at the onset of the pandemic-related shutdowns in the spring of 2020, has returned to about 75% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.
kslnewsradio.com
Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
Gephardt Daily
Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police have issued a Silver Alert for Benjamin Cuamba-Campos, last seen Saturday. The 67-year-old Hispanic man was last seen at 2751 W. 7550 South in that city. Cuamba-Campos is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing...
