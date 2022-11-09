Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wmfe.org
More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students
Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole. Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday. Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm....
ucf.edu
UCF Students Win 2022 Southeast Regional Ethics Bowl
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the UCF Ethics Bowl team did it again. The team of five undergraduate students won the Southeast Regional Ethics Bowl for the second time in the last three years, with a final performance record of five-to-zero. They will go on to compete in the Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl next weekend at the University of North Georgia.
ucf.edu
The Power Behind UCF’s Tech Talent Machine
You’re familiar with the numbers: More than 70 million people visit Central Florida during a typical year. It’s also no secret why most of them come: theme parks. But what visitors and locals alike do not notice at the parks is the software that makes it possible for them to be open and operating.
Healthcare IT News
Orlando Health to launch Hospital Care at Home program
Orlando Health on Monday announced that it's been approved by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration to start delivering hospital-level acute care in adult patients’ homes. WHY IT MATTERS. The health system is planning to launch its Hospital Care at Home initiative in February, and make it available to...
click orlando
5 Orlando middle schools getting full-time ‘safety coaches’ to stop violence
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando City Commissioner’s unusual idea to put “safety coaches” in one troubled school to combat violence is now happening. And now the idea is turning into something much bigger, expanding into several schools. [TRENDING: Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord...
5 deaths in Florida attributed to Tropical Storm Nicole, officials say
Tropical Storm Nicole has been blamed for the deaths of two people in Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Orlando Science Center offering camp while schools are closed Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to entertain your kids on Friday while classes are canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Orlando Science Center has an option. The center is offering a day camp for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade on Friday...
ocfl.net
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Tropical Storm Nicole Update
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discuss the County’s storm readiness and preparations. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. WHERE:. Orange County Emergency Operations Center. 6590 Amory Court, Winter Park, FL 32792. 1st Floor Media Room. PARTICIPANTS:. Jerry L. Demings,...
Hurricane Nicole: Doordash will stop food delivery services
ORLANDO, Fla. — DoorDash will be suspending operations across central Florida due to Hurricane Nicole. The company announced that it will stop taking orders in Orlando and surrounding areas starting Wednesday night at 9 p.m. They said that they took this precautionary measure because Hurricane Nicole is forecast to...
click orlando
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
click orlando
SunRail suspends service ahead of Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail said it will suspend its commuter rail service starting Wednesday ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. SunRail will use the next day or so to secure the train fleet, and take down or secure all of the railroad crossings across the trains’ route.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange Rec Center opening as storm shelter
Orange County Government’s Emergency Operations Center is opening two shelters — one in West Orange County — in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Shelter will be available starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden. This is a pet-friendly shelter. The other is the South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando.
WESH
Osceola County sheriff speaks on safety as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is urging residents to stay put Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. He held a press conference sharing safety tips and updates Wednesday morning. It's been on and off rain and wind over in Osceola County. The sheriff did hold a...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Two Orange County residents die in Hurricane Nicole-related incident
The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that two people died after coming in contact with a downed power line early Thursday. According to the OCSO, the incident occurred at Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in Orlando but did not provide further details. "We hate to bring you this tragic news,...
Bay News 9
Orange County's rental notice ordinance helps some tenants stay housed
When rent went up from $1,000 to $1,500 earlier this year at the duplex Ivette Luna had rented month-to-month for seven years, the level of her stress increased as well. The Orange County Commission unanimously passed a rental notice Ordinance in July. The ordinance requires landlords to provide their tenants...
click orlando
Crash into ditch off ramp to SR-528 near Orlando International Airport sends 2 to hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash into a ditch off an eastbound ramp to State Road 528 near Orlando International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The airport said police responded to a crash on Tradeport Drive around 7:45 a.m. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
webcenterfairbanks.com
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | November 8, 2022
My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is...
