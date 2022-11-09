ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wmfe.org

More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students

Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole. Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday. Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm....
ORLANDO, FL
ucf.edu

UCF Students Win 2022 Southeast Regional Ethics Bowl

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the UCF Ethics Bowl team did it again. The team of five undergraduate students won the Southeast Regional Ethics Bowl for the second time in the last three years, with a final performance record of five-to-zero. They will go on to compete in the Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl next weekend at the University of North Georgia.
ORLANDO, FL
ucf.edu

The Power Behind UCF’s Tech Talent Machine

You’re familiar with the numbers: More than 70 million people visit Central Florida during a typical year. It’s also no secret why most of them come: theme parks. But what visitors and locals alike do not notice at the parks is the software that makes it possible for them to be open and operating.
ORLANDO, FL
Healthcare IT News

Orlando Health to launch Hospital Care at Home program

Orlando Health on Monday announced that it's been approved by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration to start delivering hospital-level acute care in adult patients’ homes. WHY IT MATTERS. The health system is planning to launch its Hospital Care at Home initiative in February, and make it available to...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

SunRail suspends service ahead of Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail said it will suspend its commuter rail service starting Wednesday ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. SunRail will use the next day or so to secure the train fleet, and take down or secure all of the railroad crossings across the trains’ route.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange Rec Center opening as storm shelter

Orange County Government’s Emergency Operations Center is opening two shelters — one in West Orange County — in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Shelter will be available starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden. This is a pet-friendly shelter. The other is the South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
webcenterfairbanks.com

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

