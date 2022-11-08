Read full article on original website
SFA’s Dr. Leah Kahn receives Texas Forestry Association’s 2022 Project Learning Tree Outstanding Educator Award
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Texas Forestry Association presented Dr. Leah Kahn, an associate professor of education studies at Stephen F. Austin State University, with the 2022 Project Learning Tree Outstanding Educator Award during its annual meeting held in College Station in October. “This award means a great deal to...
20-year Army vet, Jonathan Shuskey, playing golf for SFA
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (BVM Sports) – Jonathan Shuskey has been busy since retiring from the military two years ago. The 20-year Army veteran just finished his first fall season with Stephen F. Austin State University golf after transferring from Christian Brothers University. The Lumberjacks played well but there is plenty to work on ahead of the spring season.
SFA’s Rusche College of Business names Larry Cain director of Small Business Resource Hub
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Larry Cain, former director of the Angelina College Small Business Development Center, has been named director of the Small Business Resource Hub, part of the Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Rusche College of Business. “Small businesses are experiencing unique challenges...
