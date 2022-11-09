Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Embattled County Executive David Zook retains his post despite challenger – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — After all the sound and fury between the county executive and members of the Cache County Council, Executive David Zook retained his post by a comfortable margin during Tuesday’s midterm election balloting. A total of 13,738 county voters expressed their support of Zook, while only...
Voting location added in Ogden after early Election Day confusion
As the hours countdown to the polls closing in Utah, people have been heading out to the ballot boxes to make their voices heard. But in one county, a few bumps in the road caused some confusion.
kjzz.com
Utah election results initially delayed due to long lines at some polling locations
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Election results in Utah were expected to be delayed for at least 30 to 45 minutes due to long lines at some polling locations. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday at 7:48 p.m., just over 10 minutes before polls closed.
UDOT identified intensive potential alternatives to I-15 corridor
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at different alternatives to help traffic along I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
KSLTV
Multi-state baby formula theft ring busted in Utah
RIVERDALE, Utah — Surveillance video is showing an alleged multi-state baby formula theft ring that came to an end in Utah. According to police, the scheme involved a group of women wiping store shelves clean during a time when it’s already hard to find formula. For Utah parents,...
kvnutalk
2022 General Election Results in Cache and Box Elder counties – Cache Valley Daily
*This post will be updated as more results become available. Uncontested races will not be included in our results. Evan McMullin (Unaffiliated) James Hansen (Libertarian) Tommy Williams (Independent American) U.S. House District 1. Blake Moore (R) Rick Jones (D) Cache County Executive. David Zook (R) 13,378 votes. Marc Ensign (R...
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
kvnutalk
Emergency crews called to industrial accident at Dutro Company – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Paramedics and law enforcement were called to Dutro Company after an employee reportedly got their arm stuck in a machine. The industrial accident occurred Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. According to emergency radio traffic, the employee’s arm became stuck in a press brake, used for bending metal....
KSLTV
Avalanches already major concern after this week’s storms
SALT LAKE CITY — As we follow the latest round of storms to hit Utah, mountain areas are getting inches and inches of snow. With the added snow, lots of people are anticipating time outside on trails and the slopes. Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center knows the...
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
KSLTV
Snowplow operators working around the clock in Sardine Canyon
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Snowplow operators with the Utah Department of Transportation are getting a busy start to the winter driving season this week, especially in some of the higher elevations. Right now, a couple of crews are taking turns in twelve-hour shifts to clear Sardine Canyon. They had...
KSLTV
Teen remains unconcscious after getting hit at crosswalk Wednesday
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville neighborhood has banded together for a sixteen-year-old girl who is fighting for her life after she was hit in a crosswalk Wednesday. The family of Maya Staples continues to wait and hope for her recovery. The teen is being treated at Intermountain Medical Center...
Investigation ongoing for Centerville auto-pedestrian accident involving 16-year-old teen
A 16-year-old teen was struck by an SUV while crossing a marked crosswalk in the area of 2000 north main street in Centerville around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
KSLTV
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN, Utah — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to “bury another kid” if she didn’t accept a plea deal according to a story published on KSL.com. Portions of phone...
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
kvnutalk
Logan man and woman arrested and charged with alleged home burglary – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Logan couple has been arrested and charged with allegedly burglarizing a Providence home Friday. Thomas Elliott Arzon, 37, and Lenzie Null, 36, were booked into the Cache County Jail after deputies tracked them to a Logan apartment complex. According to an arrest affidavit, Cache County Sheriff’s...
visitogden.com
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
14 cows killed by oncoming traffic after escaping field enclosure
A large number of cows made their way onto Highway 13 Saturday morning, where several were killed by cars travelling on the road, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
