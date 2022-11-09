ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

KSLTV

Multi-state baby formula theft ring busted in Utah

RIVERDALE, Utah — Surveillance video is showing an alleged multi-state baby formula theft ring that came to an end in Utah. According to police, the scheme involved a group of women wiping store shelves clean during a time when it’s already hard to find formula. For Utah parents,...
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

Avalanches already major concern after this week’s storms

SALT LAKE CITY — As we follow the latest round of storms to hit Utah, mountain areas are getting inches and inches of snow. With the added snow, lots of people are anticipating time outside on trails and the slopes. Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center knows the...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Snowplow operators working around the clock in Sardine Canyon

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Snowplow operators with the Utah Department of Transportation are getting a busy start to the winter driving season this week, especially in some of the higher elevations. Right now, a couple of crews are taking turns in twelve-hour shifts to clear Sardine Canyon. They had...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
KSLTV

Teen remains unconcscious after getting hit at crosswalk Wednesday

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville neighborhood has banded together for a sixteen-year-old girl who is fighting for her life after she was hit in a crosswalk Wednesday. The family of Maya Staples continues to wait and hope for her recovery. The teen is being treated at Intermountain Medical Center...
CENTERVILLE, UT
Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT
visitogden.com

Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland

Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Connie Stephens

Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

