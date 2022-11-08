ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Georgia moves up to No. 1, TCU grabs fourth spot in College Football Playoff rankings

By Erick Smith, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

There was no mystery about which team would be No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. After being voted third by the committee last week, Georgia moved up two places after its resounding victory against previous No. 1 Tennessee .

Following the Bulldogs were a pair of unbeaten Big Ten teams - Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes had an unimpressive win at Northwestern , but still held on to the second spot. The Wolverines, which started slow against Rutgers before puling away, improved two positions to third.

The significant unknown coming into the release was the identity of the team that would be placed at No. 4. The committee sided with TCU - the other unbeaten remaining behind the top three. The Horned Frogs were seventh last week, but were boosted by the losses of the Volunteers, Clemson and Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVfiZ_0j3h3Izx00
TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) scores a touchdown against Kansas State in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee fell back to the fifth spot and need help to reach the conference championship game unless Georgia stumbles twice unexpectedly

The upsets Saturday opened the door for two Pac-12 teams to take up improved spots in the top 10. No. 6 Oregon and No. 8 Southern California are both in solid contention for the semifinals, and would reach the conference championship game by winning out in league play. In between those two is No. 7 LSU, fresh off its win against Alabama that pushed the Tigers up three positions.

Alabama and Clemson fell back to ninth and 10th, respectively.

HIGHS AND LOWS: College Football Playoff rankings winners and losers

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Two teams replace Tennessee, Clemson in playof f

CALM DOWN: Georgia, two-loss playoff team lead Week 10 overreactions

RE-RANK: Alabama, Clemson among teams tumbling in NCAA 1-131

No. 17 Tulane, the lone unbeaten in conference play among the Group of Five, is the top team from those leagues. The highest-ranked champion from Group of Five earns an automatic berth in one of the New Year's Six bowl games, likely the Cotton Bowl. The Green Wave do face a tricky path just to get to the conference championship game with No. 12 Central Florida and Cincinnati left on their schedule.

With four of its teams in the top 10 and also No. 11 Mississippi and No. 24 Kentucky  included, the SEC leads all conferences with six teams in the rankings. The Pac-12 is next with five followed by four from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten. The Big 12 had three.

The final ranking of the committee will take place Dec. 4, and the top four teams will earn spots in the playoff. The semifinals will be played at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

College Football Playoff committee rankings

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. TCU (9-0)

5. Tennessee (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. LSU (7-2)

8. Southern California (8-1)

9. Alabama (7-2)

10. Clemson (8-1)

11. Mississippi (8-1)

12. UCLA (8-1)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Penn State (7-2)

15. North Carolina (8-1)

16. North Carolina State (7-2)

17. Tulane (8-1)

18. Texas (6-3)

19. Kansas State (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (6-3)

21. Illinois (7-2)

22. Central Florida (7-2)

23.  Florida State (6-3)

24.  Kentucky (6-3)

25.  Washington (7-2)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia moves up to No. 1, TCU grabs fourth spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama falls to No. 9 in most recent CFP rankings

The second College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings were just released and the Alabama Crimson Tide has dropped to No. 9 after the upset loss to the LSU Tigers. The loss led to a big hit to Alabama’s playoff chances as no team with two losses has ever qualified. It is worth noting that Alabama’s two losses both came on the road against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

670K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy