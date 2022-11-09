Read full article on original website
Six takeaways from election night in WA: Patty Murray cruises, Joe Kent bets on late surge
There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.
Washington state general election results 2022
Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races
OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night. 4:16 p.m. 1:46 p.m. Jamie McLeod Skinner, Democratic Candidate for Oregon U.S. House District 5...
2022 Washington state and local preliminary results
2022 Washington General Election Results (preliminary) Advisory Vote No. 39: The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. The majority of voters (59.24 percent) said this tax should be repealed.
Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly
I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
2 candidates for Tri-Cities area WA state Legislature hold strong leads. 3rd race closer
In 2 of the races voters had to pick between two Republicans.
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
As Officials Release First Tallies, Tina Kotek Holds Narrow Lead Over Christine Drazan in Governor’s Race
A large crowd of nervous Democrats watched the first tallies of ballots in a state of collective anxiety this evening at the Hyatt Regency at the Oregon Convention Center. Forty miles away in Silverton, Republicans clustered around an optimistic Christine Drazan, who hopes to be the first Republican woman ever elected governor in Oregon.
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
McGeachin ordered to “cease and desist”
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, obtained by...
Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami
After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
