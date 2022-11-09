ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Six takeaways from election night in WA: Patty Murray cruises, Joe Kent bets on late surge

There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Washington state general election results 2022

Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races

OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night. 4:16 p.m. 1:46 p.m. Jamie McLeod Skinner, Democratic Candidate for Oregon U.S. House District 5...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

2022 Washington state and local preliminary results

2022 Washington General Election Results (preliminary) Advisory Vote No. 39: The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. The majority of voters (59.24 percent) said this tax should be repealed.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly

I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Forum focuses on missing Indigenous People

KENT, Wash. - The number of missing indigenous people is now in the hundreds in Washington state, nearly half of them are women. Carolyn DeFord, is a local Puyallup tribe member fighting what she says is a growing epidemic. The last time she saw her mother, Leona Kinsey, was 22...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
Alaska Beacon

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
MONTANA STATE
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session

The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.   The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kboi.com

McGeachin ordered to “cease and desist”

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, obtained by...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami

After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
IDAHO STATE

