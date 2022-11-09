Read full article on original website
Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers. Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while...
Breaking down Tuesday’s midterm election results
NBC News’ Mark Murray joins Morning News NOW to break down the results from Tuesday’s midterm elections and explains which races are still undecided. Nov. 9, 2022.
Democrats perform better than expected in midterm elections
CBS News chief campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins “CBS Mornings” for a conversation that looks at midterm election results.
LIVE MAPS: National election results & predictions from ABC News
ABC News and their data crunchers with FiveThirtyEight have provided several maps showing results coming in from the elections across the United States.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
KSDK
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican celebrates as she inches past Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado election
Lauren Boebert has pulled further ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead of 386 votes on Thursday, expanding that later in the afternoon to 794 votes.Ms Boebert is now leading with 50.1 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.9 per cent, with 98 per cent of votes reported. The race is still too close to call.She celebrated the news of her initial lead with a tweet: “Winning!”The...
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
Kari Lake goes on media blitz to insist she’s already won Arizona governor election despite real-time results
Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake has gone on a media blitz claiming she has already won the race for governor in Arizona, despite results showing she still trails Katie Hobbs. As of Thursday morning, Ms Hobbs, a Democrat, had 50.3 per cent of the votes counted to 49.7 per cent for Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV broadcaster.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Minnesota's Kim Crockett, who called 2020 elections 'the big rig'
Kim Crockett, the Republican who is running to become Minnesota's chief elections officer, is the first statewide candidate in Minnesota to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump for this year's mid-terms. Trump gave Crockett his endorsement for Secretary of State on his social media platform, Truth Social, in which...
Three top takeaways from 2022 midterm elections
Americans need to keep the midterm election results in perspective. Already, three major takeaways are in view and the Biden administration's path for the next two years has changed.
When will midterm election results be final? Depends on where you live, officials say
“We should move away from talking about Election Day and think instead about election week.”
Republican momentum and the 2022 midterm elections
Jeff Roe, the founder of Axiom Strategies, joined CBS News to discuss the Republican momentum leading up to Election Day.
Midterm 2022 election results and how they will effect the economy
Marc Cox and Charles Payne, host of Making Money with Charles Payne on Fox Business Network and author of ‘Unstoppable Prosperity,’ discuss the midterm election results and their impact on the economy.
CNBC
Live updates — Midterm elections: Biden says a predicted Republican wave 'didn't happen'
This is CNBC's live blog covering Wednesday's ongoing race calls in the U.S. midterm elections. Tuesday's live blog can be found here. Control of the U.S. House and Senate was still up in the air Wednesday, as states across the country tallied votes in neck-and-neck midterm election races. A set...
Consequences of "election denial" in America on day of midterms
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the large number of "election deniers" on the ballot for the Republican party this Election Day.
What it's like covering Election Day at USA TODAY: See what happens hour by hour in our newsroom
The USA TODAY Network has journalists in every battleground state. Coverage from our more than 200 reporters appears on news sites across the country.
OnPolitics: What's to come in the 2022 midterm elections
With Congress as narrowly divided as it has been in two decades, voters in a few states could still tip the balance of power towards Republicans.
