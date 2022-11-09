Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Related
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Three shootings across San Antonio leave two dead, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Three shootings ended with two people dead in San Antonio overnight, police say. The first shooting happened on the east side of San Antonio around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4800 block of Castle Guard Drive. San Antonio Police say they received several calls for...
KSAT 12
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired. According to...
KSAT 12
1 man dead, 1 man critically wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Castle Guard Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Gibbs...
SAPD searching for missing man last seen near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen near downtown Oct. 28. Michael Clede was last seen in the 100 block of Dallas Street on Oct. 28. He is described as being 5'5", weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and greying brown hair. He also reportedly wears glasses.
Man shot and killed by off-duty Border Patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed Friday morning by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was also working as a security guard at an apartment complex. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Ingram Road for a shooting.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man fatally shot, wife critically wounded while sitting in vehicle on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and his wife is critically wounded after they were shot while sitting inside a car outside a West Side home early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far...
UT Health School of Nursing donates Narcan to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was recently re-stocked with Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, a nasal spray that can help individuals who overdosed on opioids. The UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing donated the supplies, and they are providing education and resources to...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
KSAT 12
Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police searching for suspect in restaurant burglary
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a restaurant burglary suspect. Surveillance camera video shows a man breaking into the 7 Monks Café restaurant on the 400 block of North Seguin Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Burglary suspect shot by off-duty Border Patrol agent, later dies, SAPD says
An off-duty Border Patrol agent shot and killed a burglary suspect after an exchange of gunfire, police said.
news4sanantonio.com
13-year-old boy in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by family member
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after police say he was accidentally shot by an older family member. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 3:12 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the...
KSAT 12
Northeast Side family safely escapes early-morning house fire
SAN ANTONIO – A far Northeast Side home was heavily damaged following an early-morning fire on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Cadbury Drive, not far from Bulverde Road. Firefighters said...
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
Warrant reportedly issued for arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry
Perry, who wasn't at Thursday's council meeting, is being charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash, a TV station reported, citing court and police sources.
KTSA
San Antonio Police release body cam footage from officer’s interaction with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in at the courthouse Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was for failure to stop and give information following a hit and run crash on Redland Road Sunday night. Perry...
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting neighbor’s son in face with a shotgun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for shooting a neighbor’s son in the face during an argument last month, according to court records. Eutimio Antonio Gonzales, 48, was taken into custody on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1