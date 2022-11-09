ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen shot in the head by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
Northeast Side family safely escapes early-morning house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A far Northeast Side home was heavily damaged following an early-morning fire on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Cadbury Drive, not far from Bulverde Road. Firefighters said...
