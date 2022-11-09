ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Yvonne Price
2d ago

Have never seen a generation of cold hearted, disrespectful young people who have no remorse of what they do or have done. They need to be locked up for life!!!They will never change the way they feel or think. THEY JUST DON'T CARE☹️ I JUST DON'T UNDERSTAND!!! HOW AND WHERE ARE THEY ABLE TO HAVE ACCESS TO THESE WEAPONS SO EASILY??? SO UPSETTING

KAZI 300%
2d ago

if you going to say the names you might as well show their faces if you going to charge them as adults you might as well show their faces you saying their names 🤔🤔🤔

Lori .P
1d ago

Oh My God!!! What the hell is wrong with people????? I have never in my life have ever heard of such a disrespectful act.Those young men knew exactly what they were doing. No regards for people's lives who were put in danger. and that poor little boy who will most likely be traumatized for the rest of his life. my prayers go out to all of the families and friends of the deceased who were caught in the cross fire. I'm sure they are traumatized as well. That's horrible sad and disgusting at the same time.I agree 💯% those thugs needs to be locked up in prison. SHAME!

