Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Politician Running for Re-Election Dies on Election DayNews Breaking LIVEMelville, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
USPS Suspends Service In LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenCottonport, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Motorcyclist killed in Vermilion Parish crash
The crash took place at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, according to State Police.
kalb.com
Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, an Opelousas man was killed on November 10 around 3:15 a.m. in a crash on Hwy 361. Lance Joseph Richard, 29, was driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon north on Hwy 361 on Thursday morning, when for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road and hit multiple trees.
KLFY.com
Opelousas man killed in head-on crash Wednesday
An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
An Opelousas man perished in a crash Wednesday night in St. Landry Parish.
Louisiana mayor running for re-election killed in crash hours before polls close
The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for re-election was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge drug trafficking leader sentenced to 30 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 30 years for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr, 38-year-old Travis James has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Court found James was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group involving 13 other individuals. The group allegedly received large amounts of money and drugs. James’ criminal history also plays a part in his sentencing. The Court ordered James to pay $139,632, which is equivalent to the combined value of the money and property used to traffic the drugs.
Louisiana Mayor Dies in Crash on Election Day
84-year-old Velma D. Hendrix woke up this Election Day as the mayor of Melville seeking re-election to the position. But a fatal crash during the morning hours took her life today.
Unrestrained driver killed, one injured in crash
At 9:15 pm on November 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 190 near Frank Road.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Evangeline Thruway Last Night
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash happened in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the Frontage Road around 6:26 pm.
brproud.com
Plaquemine parks reopen after vandalism forced closures
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — All city parks are reopened after vandalism forced October closures. Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. said the city is installing more cameras that are placed out of reach. He said anyone caught on camera vandalizing parks will be prosecuted. Two juveniles were arrested on Oct....
Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant
The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
KTBS
Brother of high-ranking La. state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. - A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with numerous recent shoplifting incidents in both Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, as well as theft under...
kalb.com
Norris Guillot Jr. reflects on Alexandria man killed by RPSO deputy
Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
What’s next for Melville after passing of Mayor Velma Hendrix?
In St. Landry Parish, officials shared how the town of Melville plans to move forward after the passing of Mayor Velma Hendrix.
wbrz.com
Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
Comments / 1