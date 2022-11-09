ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Barre, LA

kalb.com

Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, an Opelousas man was killed on November 10 around 3:15 a.m. in a crash on Hwy 361. Lance Joseph Richard, 29, was driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon north on Hwy 361 on Thursday morning, when for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road and hit multiple trees.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY.com

Opelousas man killed in head-on crash Wednesday

An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge drug trafficking leader sentenced to 30 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 30 years for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr, 38-year-old Travis James has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Court found James was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group involving 13 other individuals. The group allegedly received large amounts of money and drugs. James’ criminal history also plays a part in his sentencing. The Court ordered James to pay $139,632, which is equivalent to the combined value of the money and property used to traffic the drugs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine parks reopen after vandalism forced closures

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — All city parks are reopened after vandalism forced October closures. Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. said the city is installing more cameras that are placed out of reach. He said anyone caught on camera vandalizing parks will be prosecuted. Two juveniles were arrested on Oct....
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant

The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
FRANKLIN, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with numerous recent shoplifting incidents in both Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, as well as theft under...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Norris Guillot Jr. reflects on Alexandria man killed by RPSO deputy

Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
BATON ROUGE, LA

