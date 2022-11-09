ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

The big stories from Election Day in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day 2022 has come and gone. While nothing too surprising happened, a lot of important positions and measures were decided. Here is a breakdown of how some of the biggest races for Kentucky and Indiana ended up. Louisville picks another Democrat for mayor. Louisville stays...
INDIANA STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more. The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. He highlighted an economic development project expected to create...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Veterans Day: Events and offers in Louisville, southern Indiana region

Veterans Day is Friday and there are several deals and events around Louisville and southern Indiana to celebrate all of those who served our country. All offers and events will be happening on Veterans Day unless stated otherwise below. Watch. our coverage Jeffersontown honoring veterans in the player above. Events.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky voters turn out in record numbers for midterm election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's midterm elections had historic voter turnout. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 50% of registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday's general election, and when final numbers are in, it could be even higher. "We had a 19% turnout in our main...
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Deer hunting season begins this weekend in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost officially gunfire deer hunting season in Kentucky and Indiana. Deer firearms season starts this Saturday in Kentucky and Indiana. Hunting officials are urging residents to remember these steps when hunting: Purchase your license in advance, prepare your equipment, safely field dress your deer, confirm with your processor, have your deer tested for chronic wasting disease.
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

Abortion on the ballot in US election - will Kentucky deliver a shock?

The high-stakes battle over abortion in the US is unfolding in Kentucky, where voters will decide whether the state constitution should remove all protection for abortion rights. The vote, like measures in Michigan, California, Montana and Vermont, will signal Americans' attitudes toward abortion after the country's Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade rights.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky voters reject amendment that would have eliminated abortion rights

Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, was rejected by voters on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. The amendment would have added language in the state constitution making it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

'Abandoned Kentucky' book preserves state history through photography

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Kentucky men are preserving the state's past through photography. They're bringing history to life in a new book called "Abandoned Kentucky," using cameras and drones to capture abandoned properties across the Commonwealth. The book combines words and images to tell the story of long-forgotten locations...
KENTUCKY STATE

