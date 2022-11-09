Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson responds to disrespect from former head coach
The Russell Wilson era in Denver hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start. The Broncos’ offense has scuffled, and Wilson is off to one of his worst starts of his career. His former head coach, Pete Carroll, threw some shade at Wilson this week. It was indirect, but...
Why DeAngelo Hall, several other analysts pick the 49ers to win the NFC West
NFL.com analysts made their playoff predictions. Twenty, including names like DeAngelo Hall, Brian Baldinger, and Maurice Jones-Drew, picked the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, earning a home playoff game. Five analysts, including David Carr and Marc Sessler, went with the Seattle Seahawks. With its 4-4 record, San...
KING-5
The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich
The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
Pete Carroll Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing In Germany
On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in Germany. Although this will be a long trip for the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll sounds fired up about this opportunity. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Carroll said it's an "honor" to participate in the first regular-season...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
Broncos' order of picks for 2023 NFL draft
After trading outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton now has six picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft, including a trio of selections in the first three rounds. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ order of picks for next year’s draft....
FOX Sports
Seahawks Noah Fant, Coby Bryant break out; Rams, Cards fade: NFC West Stock Watch
One of the players the Seahawks received from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade last March, tight end Noah Fant, helped close out Seattle's big road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The speedy Iowa product made several plays to keep Seattle's offense chugging during the game....
NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates following a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
msn.com
NFL power rankings, Week 10: Giants drop one spot to No. 11
NFL.com (13) Stupid bye-week injuries are the worst. On Monday, we learned that safety Xavier McKinney, one of the breakout contributors on Big Blue’s surprisingly stout defense, will be out several weeks after breaking his hand in an ATV accident in Cabo. McKinney is New York’s defensive play-caller and team captain, making the unfortunate circumstances connected to his journey to Mexico all the more troubling for head coach Brian Daboll. New York at least has the benefit of the kind of soft landing McKinney could have used: The Giants get the one-win Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn't a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He's waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity.
Saints Cut Veteran Practice Squad Quarterback Following Ugly MNF Loss
The New Orleans Saints have made several roster moves this Tuesday afternoon following their 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. According to ESPN's Field Yates, New Orleans is releasing guard Wyatt Davis and cutting both quarterback Brett Hundley and running back ...
Daily Iowan
One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb
The Daily Iowan: You’re from Green Bay. What does it mean for you, just coming from that area?. Jack Plumb: It’s really cool. Iowa’s a lot like Wisconsin — farm fields and everything. So, it felt home when I came here too, which is really nice.
Yardbarker
Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft
Cleveland Browns grabbed themselves a first-round player in the third round of the NFL Draft to this point in his rookie year. The third-rounder, Martin Emerson Jr., has been lights out for the Browns who did not have a first-round pick after trading for Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football...
A Hopkins Moment to Shock You Awake
The fun-loving UW basketball coach puts on another performance.
Mariners To Select Prelander Berroa
The Mariners are planning to select right-hander Prelander Berroa onto their 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tells reporters (including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times). The 22-year-old would otherwise be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, and Seattle will keep him away from other clubs by adding him to the 40-man.
Matt’s Take
Bronson Arroyo joins Matt’s Take Bronson Arroyo kindly joined Matt’s Take this week for a Q & A. Brons
Comments / 0