KING-5

The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich

The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
The Spun

Pete Carroll Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing In Germany

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in Germany. Although this will be a long trip for the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll sounds fired up about this opportunity. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Carroll said it's an "honor" to participate in the first regular-season...
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos' order of picks for 2023 NFL draft

After trading outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton now has six picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft, including a trio of selections in the first three rounds. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ order of picks for next year’s draft....
msn.com

NFL power rankings, Week 10: Giants drop one spot to No. 11

NFL.com (13) Stupid bye-week injuries are the worst. On Monday, we learned that safety Xavier McKinney, one of the breakout contributors on Big Blue’s surprisingly stout defense, will be out several weeks after breaking his hand in an ATV accident in Cabo. McKinney is New York’s defensive play-caller and team captain, making the unfortunate circumstances connected to his journey to Mexico all the more troubling for head coach Brian Daboll. New York at least has the benefit of the kind of soft landing McKinney could have used: The Giants get the one-win Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
WGAU

Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn't a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He's waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity.
Daily Iowan

One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb

The Daily Iowan: You’re from Green Bay. What does it mean for you, just coming from that area?. Jack Plumb: It’s really cool. Iowa’s a lot like Wisconsin — farm fields and everything. So, it felt home when I came here too, which is really nice.
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners To Select Prelander Berroa

The Mariners are planning to select right-hander Prelander Berroa onto their 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tells reporters (including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times). The 22-year-old would otherwise be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, and Seattle will keep him away from other clubs by adding him to the 40-man.
