Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
South Dakota Mines gets million-dollar upgrade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines is listed as a military friendly school and this November they are hosting events for veterans and getting upgrades to the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center. The center gives veteran students tools to help ensure their success. The Wells’ million-dollar...
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
New bocce ball courts in the works for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The empty space at the intersection between Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road, which previously housed a tennis court, is getting a new sports court. Black Hills Works and the Rapid City Flame Special Olympics are working together on developing new bocce ball courts. The...
Indoor dog park hosting their third annual ‘Petsgiving’ supply drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pass the “pup-kin” pie this Thanksgiving because Bar K-9 in Uptown Rapid is having its third annual Petsgiving supply drive!. The drive is set to go from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30 at the Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar. The goal of the drive is to help out Border Paws Dog Rescue by supplying them with goodies and other pet supplies for the Thanksgiving season. According to the Bar K-9 co-owner, the reason they are doing this for the third year is that sometimes shelters are non-profits, so it is up to the community to help them out.
Rapid City has their own version of a popular show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Have you ever wanted to compete on a reality tv show? Rapid City has their own version of a popular show, and teams even win prizes. Inspired by the show The Amazing Race, the Amazing Rush brings meeting and event planners to see what Rapid City and the Black Hills has to offer.
TeamMates Mentoring Program searching for people to mentor Black Hills youth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 1991, Tom and Nancy Osborne founded the TeamMates Mentoring Program providing support and encouragement to school-aged kids. “The goal of the program is to see students graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education,” said Demoine Adams, the CEO of TeamMates. “To reach this goal, students meet one time per week with a caring adult who serves as a mentor. Mentors are volunteers from the community who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the life of a young person. Mentors give students a sense of hope, purpose, and vision. We’ve also found that mentors leave their mentee feeling more hopeful and engaged in their workplace.”
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the election ends and votes are counted, what political party will control Washington?. Forget the polls and pundit pondering. Go to this link - https://www.kotatv.com/politics/national-election-map - throughout tonight to see whether the Republicans or Democrats will have the edge in the Senate and House.
Cornerstone Rescue Mission works to provide services for the homeless community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shelter and food. They are basic necessities. But not everyone has those basic needs met, despite organizations supporting the homeless community. When temperatures drop below freezing people retreat to the warmth and coziness of their homes, but not everyone has that luxury. The homeless community faces additional difficulties during the winter when the chance of hypothermia and freezing to death is greater.
Sturgis groups benefit from donations at last summer’s rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis area groups will get more than $188,000, proceeds from events at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Nineteen groups benefitted from rally events include the volunteer fire department, Sturgis Ambulance, animal shelter and Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis pulled in $51,644 from sale of...
Spearfish schools expand their education programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s been a major topic over the last year. Many businesses are experiencing worker shortages. Two schools in Spearfish are planning to expand their education programs to help with these issues. Spearfish School District is aiming to expand their career technical education center at their...
Rush earns 4-2 win over Idaho
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush picked up a big 4-2 victory over Idaho Wednesday night. Matt Marcinew led the way with a goal and an assist for Rapid City. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night over at the Monument Ice Arena.
Belle Fourche gears up for SODAK 16
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Class “A” and “B” high school volleyball teams will take the court for SODAK 16 matches on Tuesday. The winners qualify for next week’s state tournament. In the “A” ranks 7th seeded Belle Fourche will take on Mobridge-Pollock at the Harding County high school.
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Richards making her mark with the Spearfish volleyball team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In her high school days Shelbie Richards was a 3 sport standout for Belle Fourche. Richards is now in her first season as head coach of the Spearfish volleyball team and has led her team to the SODAK 16.
Vitalant Declares Blood Supply Shortage Calls on Donors
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Blood levels are critically low says, Tori Robbins, Communications Manager at Vitalant, a non profit blood provider. Despite November being National Prematurity Awareness Month, Robbins makes it known that blood donations have gone down and they are in critical need of O positive & negative blood types, blood platelets and AB plasma. Robbins is urging everyone who is eligible to make an appointment or visit their website, https://www.vitalant.org and donate now.
Boomers to Millennials: Voting habits change with the generations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s election day and voting is a constitutional right that a lot of Americans take advantage of. However certain generations are found to vote more consistently than others. Voting habits can vary along generational lines; some will vote for a candidate only if they...
Cooking Beef with Eric - Honey Garlic Meatballs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy meatball appetizer for holiday season!. In a crockpot, place 2 pounds of thawed store-bought meatballs. Use regular flavor, not Italian. In a bowl, combine 2 bottles of regular or classic style barbecue sauce with 1 tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons...
Rylan Mcdonnell-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall football team will take on Parkston for the 9AA state title Friday morning. Rylan Mcdonnell has been a big part of the Eagles success this season. The receiver has helped Wall rack up a perfect 11-0 record.
