KLTV
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Where’s Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler has been under investigation by the TABC, which is now pursuing charges against the bar for administrative violations. The bar faces “place and manner” violations for breaking the Alcoholic Beverage Code’s requirement that it not operate in a place...
inforney.com
Whitehouse man on death row 'at peace' with impending execution while making attempts to delay lethal injection
WHITEHOUSE — For 18 years, Whitehouse native Tracy Beatty has sat on death row, which could come to an end Wednesday, as he’s scheduled to receive the lethal injection for the 2003 strangling death of his mother. Beatty is attempting to delay the execution date again, claiming juror...
KLTV
KLTV
KLTV
Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A construction worker was taken to the hospital after being struck by an alleged drunk driver in Smith County. According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the incident happened in the 14000 block of Highway 155 South early Thursday morning. Albritton said the worker was taken to UT Health in serious condition.
4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
Nathaniel Moran resigns as Smith County Judge
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigned from his position as Smith County Judge on Wednesday following his election to the U.S. House District 1. In a special called meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court, Constable Josh Joplin talked about his experiences with Moran throughout the years. “You have probably brought […]
KLTV
KLTV
Cody Johnson CMA
KLTV
Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction
KLTV
$33M Longview police station nears completion
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
easttexasradio.com
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
