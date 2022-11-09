Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections. “It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”. The...
Aspen Daily News
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that...
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
Aspen Daily News
Boebert has a dismal record
To the few folks out there who still support Lauren Boebert, I ask you to explain a statement she made at a rally: “How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?” Boebert asked a crowd at a Christian campaign event in June. “Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.”
Aspen Daily News
Dictators and elections
Now we know there are multiple sources of Russian interference in American elections. Putin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so, “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere in American elections. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
Aspen Daily News
Danforth: Don’t call it a ‘comeback’
Dave Danforth is on assignment this week, so we are running one of his past columns. This one originally appeared June 29, 2008. “Did anybody see you come here?” the query comes. “That’s the fourth time I’ve been asked,” answers the impeccably dressed woman at the gate....
Comments / 0