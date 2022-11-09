Read full article on original website
Related
NBC4 Columbus
How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by and large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was...
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Democrats make big gains in state legislatures after beating expectations
National Democrats were fairly happy on Election Day as they dodged a predicted trouncing at the polls, but state Democrats might have even more to celebrate. As with Congress, the president's party typically faces a shellacking in state legislatures in the cycle after his election and few expected 2022 to be different, as Democrats prepared to lose ground across the country and fought to keep the few majorities they had.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
columbusunderground.com
2022 Midterm Ohio Election Results
All results reported in this story will be updated as finalized numbers continue to come in. Incumbent Governor Mike DeWine cruised to an easy victory by keeping his head down, skipping out on debates, and allowing some of his most ardent detractors during the pandemic lockdown to cool off and tow the party line in a 63% victory over challenger Nan Whaley’s 37% showing of support.
13abc.com
Ohio Democratic Party responds to election results
Ohio Republicans are charting their next steps after big Election Day wins while Democrats are trying to figure out what went wrong. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Assessing Ohio's changing political landscape.
Trump ally Lauren Boebert is locked in an unexpectedly tight race for her House seat
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has found herself in a surprisingly close race for re-election as control of the House remains uncertain. As of Thursday night, the staunch ally of former President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic challenger Adam Frisch 160,451 to 159,315 with 98% of the vote counted. Earlier in the day, Boebert was trailing Frisch, a businessman who previously served on the Aspen City Council.
WTOL-TV
RESULTS: Mike DeWine wins governor's race
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Associated Press has called Ohio's governor's race for the incumbent Republican, Mike DeWine. DeWine defeated former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley to win his second term in office. DeWine, 75, was elected to his first term as governor in 2018. He previously served as Ohio attorney...
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
WISH-TV
Indiana Democrats celebrate local wins, concede in statewide elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite losing all the statewide races on the ticket in the 2022 midterms, Indiana’s Democrats were excited when it came to the races where they did come away with victories. Party leaders and supporters alike celebrated the wins in the races for the Marion County...
Kris Kobach, who has made unfounded claims of voter fraud, wins Kansas attorney general’s race
WASHINGTON — Republican Kris Kobach has won the race to be Kansas' attorney general, NBC News projected Thursday. With 97% of the expected vote in, Kobach defeated Democrat Chris Mann 51% to 49%. Kobach has long been viewed as a hard-line figure on immigration and voting laws. As attorney...
Ron Johnson defeats Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race, NBC News projects
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has won re-election to a third term in Wisconsin, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democrat Mandela Barnes. “The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement that was released before NBC News and other news outlets made the call. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
WLWT 5
Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote
Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohioans voted overwhelming in support of Republican-backed issue two. It makes a tiny, but pivotal wording change to the Ohio constitution, stating no city or town in Ohio would be...
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Democrat Josh Shapiro defeats Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor's race
Democrat Josh Shapiro defeated far-right Republican Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor’s race on Tuesday, NBC News projected, providing Democrats with a significant victory in a contest where oversight of the 2024 election and abortion rights took center stage. Just after 10:30 p.m. ET, Shapiro held a lead of...
spectrumnews1.com
Crowd at Ohio Trump rally calls for change ahead of midterms
VANDALIA, Ohio — Ahead of the midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made Vandalia his final campaign stop as he pushed for a 2022 red wave. There he found an energetic crowd, made up of conservatives from across the state, turning up to prove to the former president and the country that Ohio conservatives are still in Trump’s corner.
NBC News
535K+
Followers
60K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7