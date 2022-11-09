My Hero Academia has only gotten more intense as Season 6 of the anime continues the fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the newest episode has made sure to give Midnight the MVP award for the episode following her intense moment in the spotlight! The heroes have been running into one problem after another since the new season began, but things have gotten much worse. Not only is Tomura Shigaraki much stronger than they had ever expected to deal with, but Gigantomachia is now on the battlefield doing his best to rush to his master's side in order to help.

