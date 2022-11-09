Read full article on original website
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
My Hero Academia Sixth Season Pushes Midnight to Her Breaking Point
While Class 1-A is starting to get hot and heavy in the latest war taking place in My Hero Academia's sixth season, the professional crime fighters and teachers at UA Academy are giving it their all to not just force the villains back but also save their own lives. In the latest episode focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War, the hero who has been placed in the most dire spot is Midnight, the UA teacher who was unsuccessful at halting Gigantomachia's rampage.
The Walking Dead Showrunner on Lydia's Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. Love bites, especially for Lydia (Cassady McClincy). In Sunday's "Family," Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia, and her new boyfriend Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) Whisperer their way through a walker herd with Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati), who may be Oceanside's only survivors. Still rattled by their encounter with the "climber" strain of variant walkers, Aaron's group gets caught in the herd when Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) calls in a "B-17": a false flag for the military to shepherd the swarm towards the city and put the Commonwealth on lockdown.
The Walking Dead Twists Judith's Comic Book Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. 11 seasons later, The Walking Dead is ending how it started: with a Grimes getting shot. The penultimate episode of the series recalls the Season 1 premiere, "Days Gone Bye," where sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is gunned down in the line of duty. In the Season 2 opener — after Rick wakes up from his gunshot coma in the zombie apocalypse — his son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is shot in the woods outside the Greene family farm. Sunday's "Family" ends with a bang when yet another member of the Grimes family takes a bullet: Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Celebrates Rukia's Anime Comeback
Bleach is now in the middle of the titular Thousand-Year Blood War with the newest episodes of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Rukia Kuchiki's big comeback to the center of the action! Fans have been waiting over a decade to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga to get its proper anime adaptation due, and the first few episodes of the new series have been helping to demonstrate why fans had been holding out hope for so long. As its fights kick off, fans are getting to see their fan favorites getting into the mix again after such a long wait.
Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Final Poster Ahead of Finale
Attack on Titan has kept a low profile for the last few months, but it won't be long until the series returns to television. After all, Studio MAPPA has one last outing in store for the anime, and it promises to bring the whole story to an end. After all this time, Eren's journey is ready to close, and we've been given our first poster for season four's final half to celebrate.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
Pokemon: Ash's Victory Brought the Anime's Best Cameos to Life
Ash Ketchum win his biggest victory in the anime to date, and the newest episode of the series has used this opportunity to bring in some of the anime's best cameos so far! The newest iteration of the anime has been celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the anime by going back into the history of the franchise in some cool ways. Over its episodes, Ash has reunited with all sorts of familiar friends, foes and Pokemon from his past and now it has all come full circle as everyone he's met over his journey celebrated his big win.
Jackie Chan Once Feared He Might Have Accidentally Killed Someone in a Fight
Jackie Chan feared that he might have cost someone their life in a fight after he discovered a tooth in his knuckle.
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Releases New Poster
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is setting the stage for its full anime debut coming next year, and the series has revealed a new look at what fans can expect from the new series with a special new poster! Nene Yukimori's original romantic comedy manga has been picking up steam with fans since it first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine a few years ago, and now it's just a matter of waiting for the anime adaptation to take off and hit a whole new wave of fans. With the premiere inching closer, we're starting to get more updates than ever.
My Hero Academia Gives Midnight MVP Award After Season 6's Newest Episode
My Hero Academia has only gotten more intense as Season 6 of the anime continues the fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the newest episode has made sure to give Midnight the MVP award for the episode following her intense moment in the spotlight! The heroes have been running into one problem after another since the new season began, but things have gotten much worse. Not only is Tomura Shigaraki much stronger than they had ever expected to deal with, but Gigantomachia is now on the battlefield doing his best to rush to his master's side in order to help.
Pokemon: Ash's Original Voice Addresses His Long-Coming Win
Pokemon Journeys has finally brought Ash Ketchum to a major victory that had been 25 long years in the making in the anime series, and the original voice actor behind the trainer in the English dub has addressed the icon's big win! Although Ash already made history in the anime franchise by nabbing his very first League Champion win during Sun and Moon's series, Pokemon Journeys quite literally took this to a whole new level as Ash then took on the entire world. Defeating all the other regional champions, and many other trainers in the series introduced thus far.
Fortnite Reveals Season 3 Finale Event Date
Fortnite's official Twitter account has revealed that Chapter 3 will come to an end in December with an all-new finale event. "Fracture" is the name of the event, and it's set to take place on December 3rd at 4 p.m. ET. Outside of a teaser image, Epic Games has not revealed any additional details about the event, or about Chapter 4. However, it is known that the new chapter will see the release of a new map. With the finale set to take place in a few short weeks, fans won't have to wait too long for more information!
Dragon Ball Reveals New Super Saiyan 4 Transformations in Concept Art
It's hard to argue that one of the biggest elements that stuck from Dragon Ball GT wasn't the new version of Android 17 or the Black Star Dragon Balls, but rather, was the transformation known as Super Saiyan 4, which gave Goku and Vegeta new forms that made them look far more ape-like. While not canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to bring back the form with a vengeance thanks to its alternate timelines and realities, and it seems that new forms have been revealed via original concept art.
Black Clover Manga Announces Sudden Hiatus
Black Clover has been setting the stage for the final battle of the series overall with its latest chapters, but the manga has announced it will be going on a sudden hiatus before we get to see what's coming next for Asta! With the 170 episode strong anime wrapping up its run last year, fans have been more drawn than ever to Yuki Tabata's manga release of the series since it's our only new material to experience. With the final arc of the series kicking off in full, the manga has been preparing for its big final climax.
Mortal Kombat and Injustice Boss Confirms Some Good News for Fans
NetherRealm Studios boss, Ed Boon -- the creative director of both the Mortal Kombat series and the Injustice series -- has some good news for fans looking forward to the next game out of the Chicago-based studio. This coming spring, it will be four years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11. Four years isn't a very long hiatus for most developers, but NetherRealm Studios had developed a cadence of releasing a new game every two years, alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice in the process, so it's a long break for it. This is why many expected to get Injustice 3 in 2021 and then Mortal Kombat 12 in 2023. The latter could still happen, but obviously, the former did not.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
Netflix Surprise Adds One of 2022's Most Controversial Movies
When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Runtimes Revealed
After a truly shocking regeneration at the end of "The Power of the Doctor", Doctor Who will return in November 2023 for the iconic series' 60th anniversary specials and now, the runtimes for those three special episodes has been revealed. According to Doctor Who Magazine (via Digital Spy), the three special episodes will be "hour-long spectaculars". The episodes will see David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor ahead of Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Fifteenth.
God of War Ragnarok Has One Major Letdown
Major God of War Ragnarok spoilers, including details about the finale of the game, follow below. God of War Ragnarok is a really great game, but it is unfortunately slightly hurt by the fact that the game is missing something that should've been in the game from the onset. Yes, God of War Ragnarok does a lot right by giving Kratos the most amount of depth we've seen to date, which is a tall order given many of us thought that about the previous game. It also has a rich story with great villains, but that's also ironically where one of the biggest problems creeps in. You see, at the end of God of War (2018), the game teases that Thor is coming and he'll be wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir.
