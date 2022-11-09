Read full article on original website
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
Lake edges closer to Hobbs in the AZ governor's race, still no sign of red wave.
PHOENIX — No rest for the weary. Election workers were busy Saturday producing another batch of 85,000 votes. "The types of ballots are mainly late earlies dropped off on election day," said Bill Gates, Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman. The votes counted Saturday favored Republican candidate for Governor Kari...
Washout: State officials have no plans to fix one Arizona road that continues to flood
GILA BEND, AZ — A stretch of road that has been shut down dozens of times during the summer months because of flash flooding has no plans to be fixed, according to state transportation officials. State Route 238 is often used as a ’short cut’ to connect those in...
Police say "no substance" found in suspicious envelope at Kari Lake's office
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there was no substance found inside a suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters last week. Kari Lake's campaign said an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was opened at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix Saturday. The Phoenix Fire Department said they were called...
Valley high school senior in position to be elected to school board
AVONDALE — A West Valley high school senior is getting closer to being elected to his local school board. Markus Ceniceros got his driver’s license just two years ago. At 18 years old, he’s not old enough to buy alcohol or rent a car, but he is old enough to run for public office — so he did.
Homebuilding permits have dropped significantly compared to last year
Homebuilding permits have dropped significantly compared to this time last year. According to the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona, new housing permits are down 17% year to date. "It was a significant decline," said Jackson Moll, Vice President of Municipal Affairs for the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona. "We're at...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Beautiful start to the weekend across Arizona
PHOENIX — It's going to be a nice weekend in the Valley of the Sun. Temperatures have been running nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year and will stay several degrees below normal through the weekend, too. Highs across the Valley will top out in the...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds, cooler temperatures and snow up north Sunday
PHOENIX — Our next storm system is set to move into Arizona on Sunday. We won't see any rain in the Valley, but there is a chance for a few light rain and snow showers in the high country. Expect little to no accumulation with the snow but it will make roads slick and icy through Monday morning.
