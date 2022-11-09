ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

ABC 15 News

Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Police say "no substance" found in suspicious envelope at Kari Lake's office

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there was no substance found inside a suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters last week. Kari Lake's campaign said an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was opened at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix Saturday. The Phoenix Fire Department said they were called...
PHOENIX, AZ
Valley high school senior in position to be elected to school board

AVONDALE — A West Valley high school senior is getting closer to being elected to his local school board. Markus Ceniceros got his driver’s license just two years ago. At 18 years old, he’s not old enough to buy alcohol or rent a car, but he is old enough to run for public office — so he did.
AVONDALE, AZ
Homebuilding permits have dropped significantly compared to last year

Homebuilding permits have dropped significantly compared to this time last year. According to the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona, new housing permits are down 17% year to date. "It was a significant decline," said Jackson Moll, Vice President of Municipal Affairs for the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona. "We're at...
PHOENIX, AZ

