Black-Owned Businesses In The Food Industry That Should Be On Your Radar

N ovember is surprisingly a good month for the foodies out there. You’ve got the return of all things pumpkin-flavored, the warm delight of mulled wine for the grown and sexy out there, and of course the season finale feast that is Thanksgiving.

That’s why we figured now, or any season of the year if we’re being honest, would be a good time to put you on to some of the biggest names from our community taking over the food industry.

Beloved vegan foodie Tabitha Brown is just one example of a Black trailblazer on their culinary steez for a living — Brown in particular makes food and nutrition appear fun for kids with the “Snack Time” portion (seen above) of her newly Emmy-nominated series, Tab Time . In addition to that, she also has a cookbook titled Cooking From The Spirit , filled with — you guessed it! — recipes with a plant-based spin that are synonymous with African American cuisine and other melanated cultures.

We look at ‘Ms. Tab’ and a few others who we believe are the future of Black representation when it comes to something we not only need to live but also tend to thoroughly enjoy by the bite.

In addition to putting you on to their names, there’s also a lot you can learn from their techniques as well that may better your skills in the kitchen or just help stock up your pantry with a handful of Black-owned businesses.

So, if you’re in the market for some pies to go along with Thanksgiving dinner — we suggest our guy above with the ever-savory Mr. Tod’s Pies! — or just find yourself curious about the food of our culture, we hope this list will help with any and all of those well-seasoned culinary needs.

Take a look below at some of our favorite Black-owned businesses in the food industry that are making strides in helping to elevate the foodie game from a cultural perspective. Don’t forget to support Black-owned businesses during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as during the Christmas holidays. The more we support our businesses, the better chance they have of successfully bettering our communities.

1. Aisha “Pinky” Cole, Slutty Vegan

Source:Getty

Explicitly good down to every bite.

More Info: sluttyveganatl.com

2. Tabitha Brown, McCormick Sunshine Seasoning

Source:Courtesy of Target

Her personality alone makes you want to try anything she’s serving up. Fun entertainment for the kids too!

More Info: iamtabithabrown.com/food

3. Falayn Ferrell, Derek Robinson & Warren Luckett, Black Restaurant Week

We love what they’re doing collectively for the cuisine world and Black travel as well. You can literally tour along with their state-by-state Black Restaurant Week guides.

More Info: blackrestaurantweeks.com

4. Erica Barrett, Southern Culture aka SoCu Kitchen

Source:Getty

Her speciality is the homemade Pancake and Waffles Mix, but the SoCu brand overall is expanding all the way to Bacon Rub.

More Info: socukitchen.com

5. Denise Woodard, Partake Cookies

Anyone with food allergies already knows how much of a godsend Partake has been in offering a well-rounded line of products. The cookies are Woodard’s standout, of course.

More Info: partakefoods.com

6. Tod Wilson, Mr. Tod’s Pies

Source:Getty

This Thanksgiving, we’re willing to bet that you’ll want to rely of the pie-making expertise of Mr. Tod.

More Info: mrtods.com

7. Auzerais Bellamy, Blondery

Black, beautiful and a bald goddess to boot, Auzerais proudly boasts the woman-ran, Black-owned sweets and other savory desserts that come by way of Blondery.

More Info: blondery.com

