ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State Football Player's Lawyer Claims Wolverines Player Started Tunnel Fight

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD74N_0j3h1lTK00

© Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

A new and somewhat shocking revelation pertaining to the late-October tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State was brought into the spotlight today.

The altercation, which happened in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over the Spartans, has led to several Michigan State players being suspended for their actions leading up to the incident.

This Tuesday afternoon, however, an attorney representing one of the suspended Michigan State players is claiming a Wolverine actually started the skirmish by "charging with his helmet and throwing a punch."

"Attorney Dave Diamond representing one of the suspended MSU players alleges a Michigan player 'engaged with Spartan athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch'," Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press tweeted Tuesday.

The attorney, Dave Diamond, claimed near top of the statement that a "Michigan player started the altercation" in addition to his team discovering "major security failures in Ann Arbor."

Diamond continued by taking a shot at Wolverines' head coach Jim Harbaugh, saying, "the media has taken the bait from a coach and master victim and his howls at the moon."

After stating once again that a Michigan player started the altercation, Diamond felt the need to mention several incidents featuring prominent Wolverines to further prove his point:

"Where were the screams from Ann Arbor to criminally charge Coach Howard with assault or Devon Bush with with felony vandalism... The hypocrisy is painful. While we acknowledge wrongdoing by all parties, this is not an incident that warrants criminal charges being filed. We have seen similar behavior and even worse on the gridiron and suddenly because it happens in a tunnel, known for incompetent security and poor post-game management, there are calls for criminal charges."

Diamond closed his statement by noting that he was once a student at Michigan State and has personally experienced the "moral superiority" claims he says are made by Wolverine fans.

While the investigation into the October 29th incident remains ongoing, Harbaugh and the families of the impacted Wolverine players remain insistent that criminal charges are filed.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game

Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats. At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:. “If we play in a game like that again, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job

Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

SEC gets major favoritism in latest CFP rankings

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the SEC is receiving favoritism in the College Football Playoff rankings. The latest edition of the CFP rankings for the 2022 college football season were released on Tuesday. Georgia unsurprisingly and deservedly was at No. 1, while undefeated teams Ohio State, Michigan and TCU rounded out the top four.
GEORGIA STATE
athleticbusiness.com

Lawyer: Michigan Player Threw First Punch in Tunnel Brawl

A lawyer for a suspended Michigan State football player alleges that it was a Michigan player that started the postgame brawl that ensued in the tunnel following the Oct. 29 game. David Diamond, a California-based attorney, told MLive Tuesday that the Michigan player put his helmet on and his head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy